Nick Bosa, Trent Williams are first 49ers revealed in PFF’s 50 best players ranking

I’m sure we’ll have a few takeaways from the 49ers State of the Union on Wednesday evening. The red alternates are universally loved, so that was a no-brainer. Mays said, “He was making plays you never seen a safety make. Led the team in tackles, making interceptions.” When Vega asked what it was like being teammates with 49ers first-round pick Ward. Some things don’t change, especially the play of Ward. From college to the NFL, now that he finally has a home at safety.