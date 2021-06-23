Nick Bosa, Trent Williams are first 49ers revealed in PFF’s 50 best players ranking
338 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Pro Football Focus is counting down its list of the 50 best players in the NFL right now and has revealed Nos. 21 through 30. Defensive end Nick Bosa and offensive tackle Trent Williams have become the first San Francisco 49ers players to appear on the list, coming in at Nos. 27 and 24, respectively.www.49erswebzone.com