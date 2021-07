Created as fully editable vector files for use in Adobe Illustrator, these abstract holographic flyer templates offer a modern and neutral design. Designed by the skilled team of @Polar Vectors, the following flyer templates are based on an abstract holographic style mixed with a modern and minimalist layout. Created with two design options in the US Letter size, the neutral design is well suited for plenty of topics. The shown sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks. Customizing these graphics is quite easy. The flyer templates are completely print-ready.