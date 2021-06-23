From the Bunker: Indian Oaks up for sale

I noticed on the Indian Oaks Facebook page that the course is up for sale. It is one of the great historical courses in Calhoun County. It winds its way through the community with houses bordering the holes. Many local golfers cut their teeth on the grand old course. I have played out of most of the back yards in my time here in Anniston since 2008. It takes me back in time and reminds me of the courses that I played in my younger days.