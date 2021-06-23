Cancel
Calhoun County, AL

From the Bunker: Indian Oaks up for sale

By Brant Locklier, Star Sports Correspondent
Anniston Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI noticed on the Indian Oaks Facebook page that the course is up for sale. It is one of the great historical courses in Calhoun County. It winds its way through the community with houses bordering the holes. Many local golfers cut their teeth on the grand old course. I have played out of most of the back yards in my time here in Anniston since 2008. It takes me back in time and reminds me of the courses that I played in my younger days.

www.annistonstar.com
