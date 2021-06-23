Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Arizona Diamondbacks Aren't Even Trying Anymore

By Kyle Koster
Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLfRr_0acurOmW00

The lowly Arizona Diamondbacks invited the Milwaukee Brewers into their home last night and proved to be accommodating hosts, mustering very little fight and bowing out in the form of a 5-0 loss. It was the 18th defeat in the last 19 tries for Arizona. The Diamondbacks have strung together an incredible 23 straight losses on the road and hold Major League Baseball's worst record at 21-54. But at least they keep trying. Or do they?

That appears open for debate following a bizarre sixth-inning incident on Monday that saw Milwaukee's Daniel Vogelbach limp home at a snail's pace after suffering an injury to score a run. And the Diamondbacks defense doing everything in its power to let it happen.

Now, it's somewhat easy to understand what happened here. Vogelbach's significant hamstring injury caused him to wander around way outside the baseline to the point he could just as easily have been walking off the field. Shortstop Nick Ahmed can be forgiven for the confusion because it's a very unusual thing to see when you turn around from taking a relay throw.

At the same time, you have to throw the ball there. There's absolutely no downside. Which makes his postgame comments even more perplexing.

"Weird stuff happens all the time in this game," D-backs shortstop Nick Ahmed said. "And I've played it long enough to know now there's something new you're going to see maybe every day and you try to be ready for everything and prepare the best you can and that's what I do each and every day. But I've never once taken a cut and relay and practiced for the guy pulling his hammy and being 30 feet outside the baseline. It's just never happened. So I'm just going to laugh about it. There's nothing I could have done differently."

Nothing he could have done differently? There is, uh, one thing.

Vogelbach's run proved to be unimportant to the final result. And not attempting to record an out could serve as a lesson in sportsmanship like that weird commercial where the basketball player tells his coach the ball was off him and they lose. But more than likely it'll just be another prominent lowlight in a disastrous season, a helpful distillation of all that's gone wrong and will continue to go wrong.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ahmed
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#Major League Baseball#Jomboy Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Trevor Bauer Situation Is Making the Dodgers Look Awful

Trevor Bauer has been accused of sexual assault, the details of which are horrific. A 27-year-old woman has accused Bauer of choking her until she passed out, penetrating her against her will and punching various body parts numerous times. Bauer claims all the acts were consensual, and the claims are currently being investigated by the Pasadena Police Department. So far, the team that employs Bauer is proceeding as if nothing has happened.
NHLPosted by
The Big Lead

Roundup: Trevor Bauer Placed on Leave; Zendaya Is Dating Tom Holland; Lightning One Win Away from Stanley Cup

Trevor Bauer placed on leave following sexual assault allegations ... Elsa is the first hurricane of 2021 season ... U.S. leaves last Afghan base ... Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month ... S&P 500, Nasdaq hit highs after encouraging jobs report ... U.S. jobs market continues rebound with solid month ... Zendaya and Tom Holland are dating ... "Forever Purge," "Boss Baby 2" earn $1.3 million in previews ... Dallas Cowboys to be featured on "Hard Knocks" ... Italy beat Belgium at Euro 2020 ... Spain beat Switzerland in a crazy round of penalty kicks ... Heisman trust pushes Reggie Bush decision on to NCAA ... Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 6 ... Mets and Twins discussing Josh Donaldson deal ... The Lightning are on the verge of Stanley Cup sweep ... A look at the first offer for Ben Simmons ... Zach Wilson's mom won't quit social media ...
MLBwcn247.com

Diamondbacks try to avoid 25th straight road loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks will try again to win on the road when they play the Padres tonight at Petco Park. That’s where Arizona extended its dubious MLB record last night with its 24th straight loss away from Chase Field. The last time Arizona won on the road was April 25, when Madison Bumgarner pitched seven no-hit innings to win at Atlanta. Merrill Kelly starts for the Diamondbacks against Dinelson Lamet (dih-NEHL’-suhn lah-MEHT’).
MLBGolf Digest

The extremely bad Diamondbacks can't even throw out a limping runner, drive their own announcer to insanity

We could argue for days about the most shameful part of the clip to follow. Is it, as the post title indicates, the fact that when faced with a gimpy runner Daniel Vogelbach practically crawling home, and the ball already in the infield, the Diamondbacks still couldn't execute a basic throw to get him out? Is it that all of this happens in conjunction with the longest road losing streak in baseball history? Or is it the despair of announcer Steve Berthiaume, who has clearly gone insane from having to cover this team, and who begins screaming at them, on the very edge of a full mental breakdown, to "GET IT IN...GET IT IN!!!"?
MLBDaily Freeman

San Francisco-Arizona Runs

Giants first. LaMonte Wade Jr. grounds out to shallow right field, Josh VanMeter to Christian Walker. Mike Yastrzemski homers to right field. Buster Posey singles to center field. Alex Dickerson called out on strikes. Brandon Crawford flies out to David Peralta. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on....
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants (50-30) will duel the Arizona Diamondbacks (23-60) in Game 2 of a four-game competition at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 9:40 PM ET. San Francisco will try to rebound after losing the opening game of a series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks at 3-5 on Thursday. Before this series, the Giants lost the quick two-game set against the LA Dodgers at 2-3 on Monday and 1-3 on Tuesday. In the series opener, the San Francisco Giants ended up scoring 2 runs in the 4th innings heading to a 3-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Starter Johnny Cueto went 5.0 innings with five earned runs on six base hits allowed while granting two walks and struck out five Arizona batters in the loss. Third Baseman Wilmer Flores acquired a one-run score on one base hit with two RBIs while Right Fielder Mike Yastrzemski contributed one run on one hit with an RBI. Shortstop Brandon Crawford added one run on no base hit in the losing effort for the Giants.
MLBnumberfire.com

Asdrubal Cabrera batting fifth for Diamondbacks on Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Asdrubal Cabrera is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cabrera will start at third base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and the Giants. Josh VanMeter returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cabrera for 9.9 FanDuel points...
MLBMidland Daily News

Dickerson, Wade homer as Giants beat Diamondbacks 11-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Halfway through the season, everybody seems surprised that the San Francisco Giants are out front in the high-powered NL West. Everyone but the Giants themselves, anyway. “Our players said in spring training their goal was to win the National League West,” manager Gabe Kapler said after the...
MLBPosted by
Bay Area Sports Page

7/1 Gamethread: Giants vs. Diamondbacks

It’s the first game of July, and the San Francisco Giants will seek to avoid their first four-game losing streak of the season. The good news is they’re playing an Arizona Diamondbacks team that they’ve beaten all six times they’ve faced off this season. Game #80. Who: San Francisco Giants...
MLBnumberfire.com

David Peralta hitting in fifth spot for Diamondbacks on Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is starting in Thursday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Peralta will operate left field after Josh Rojas was moved to shortstop and Nick Ahmed was given a breather against their division rivals. In a matchup against righty-hander Johnny Cueto, our models project Peralta to...
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Reddick not in Diamondbacks' lineup on Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Reddick is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Reddick will move to the bench with Nick Heath starting in center field on Friday. Heath will bat eighth versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. numberFire's models project Heath for...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Sunday

It sure has been an intriguing first half with an equally interesting three months on tap. It's difficult to get a read on how offense has changed since MLB instituted in-game checks for pitching grip enhancers. During the same span, we've incurred a massive heat wave followed by a week of rain. Spin rates have decreased, but offense production hasn't changed much, at least not yet.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks unlikely to deal Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte will be one of the most coveted names on this summer’s trade market, but unlike impending free agents Eduardo Escobar and Asdrubal Cabrera, Marte is far from a lock to be traded. To the contrary, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the D-backs have plainly told multiple clubs that Marte won’t be traded. It’s always possible there’s some posturing in such statements, and a large enough offer can make any team consider moving even the most “untouchable” of players. Still, it’s telling that to this point, Arizona apparently hasn’t seemed particularly inclined to listen.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Adam Frazier Market Heating Up

The Pittsburgh Pirates most valuable trade pieces has been second baseman Adam Frazier. His market looks to be heating up. The likely places for Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier to land are the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, and San Francisco Giants. The Yankees are struggling, sitting at 41-39. They are nine games out in the division and five in the wild card. They need to start playing better, but their owner Hal Steinbrenner has said they won’t sell. With their offensive woes this year and need of a left handed bat, they make sense.
MLBPosted by
Forbes

Chicago White Sox Recalling Jake Burger; Yermin Mercedes Optioned

The Chicago White Sox have had success this season despite injuries to key players, and that’s thanks in part to the depth of their squad. On Friday, the team announced that the no. 11 prospect in the system — third baseman Jake Burger — had been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to make his major league debut.