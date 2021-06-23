Cancel
Expos open 16-day road trip with 12-1 thumping of Reno Knights

By Daily Republic Staff
Daily Republic
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — David Abilez ripped three doubles and Blake Bozzini also had three hits Sunday as the Fairfield Expos American Legion baseball team started its 16-day road trip by blitzing the host Reno Knights, 12-1. The Expos did most of their damage in a nine-run top of the third innings, banging out 10 hits, including two doubles by Abilez, a triple and a single by Bozzini, a double by Gabe Ponce and triples by Gavin Arpaia and Drew Carrington.

