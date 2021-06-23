Benicia bans fireworks; offers decorating contest

BENICIA — All types of fireworks are illegal in Benicia. “As the celebration of Independence Day approaches, the Benicia Fire Department reminds everyone of the dangers and regulations associated with the private use of fireworks. Fireworks present a hazard and are highly regulated, therefore, the sale and use of all fireworks are banned in Benicia, including fireworks that are referred to as ‘safe and sane,’ ” the city said in an announcement released Tuesday.