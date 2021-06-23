Cancel
FIFA

Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe included on United States' Olympic roster

By Kyle Bonagura
ESPN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA familiar cast of characters will make up the 18-player roster the United States women's national soccer team will send to the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games next month. Carli Lloyd, who at 39 years old will become the U.S.'s oldest women's soccer Olympian ever, and Tobin Heath are headed to the competition for the fourth time, while the roster features 11 total players who also made the trip to Brazil in 2016. Lloyd, the two-time FIFA Player of the Year, scored the winning goals for the U.S. in the gold-medal games at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

