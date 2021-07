In their first Finals appearance for nearly thirty years, the Suns are heavy favourites, with in-form leader and legend Chris Paul trusted to keep providing the vital push that has taken the Suns on the miracle playoffs run that nobody expected. This feels like a watershed moment for both Paul and the Suns – both have seemed cursed for years as they’ve repeatedly been stymied by bad luck or bad timing in their quest for the ultimate title. Strong cohesive performances against the Clippers and throughout the playoffs – with or without the often injury-stricken Paul – have made sure that there’s plenty of optimism in the Phoenix camp.