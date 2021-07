A bright ensemble cast tackles the ups and downs of Chinese students in Japan. With regards to studying overseas, it could be argued that time spent beyond the classroom is actually the most beneficial part of the experience. This seems to be the perspective of writer-director Li Gen as his debut feature Before Next Spring follows a Chinese exchange student in Japan who takes a part-time job in the service industry alongside fellow Chinese nationals and forms some firm friendships as a result. Unassuming in visual style and appreciably light on contrived developments, this breezily watchable semi-autobiographical drama succinctly illustrates various attitudes towards navigating another culture.