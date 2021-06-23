Italy moves to halt overtourism before travel restarts

Incredible pictures of the most beautiful places in Italy. There's no denying that Italy is one of the most beautiful places in the world. Romance, art and history is everywhere - even the most humble hilltop village reveals the most picturesque treasures; its iconic cities leave you breathless at every turn: Rome's crumbling, ancient remains; Palermo's pink Baroque faded grandeur; Florence's honey-hued splendor; heart-stopping Venice, dancing with light reflections. Then there are Italy's natural wonders - the rolling hills of Tuscany; the elegance of the Italian Lakes; the sensational coastlines of the Sorrentine Peninsula, Amalfi Coast, Cinque Terre. Italy has been capturing hearts and inspiring artists and writers for centuries. And yet still it turns up undiscovered delights like under-the-radar Ponza or raw and gritty Calabria with its wild beaches.