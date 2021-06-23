Blaine County Bans All Fireworks
Blaine County Commissioners have unanimously decided to ban all fireworks in the county. That includes safe and sane fireworks. The decision was due to the high fire risk. According to Blaine County officials, Blaine County includes surrounding areas outside city limits, known as unincorporated Blaine County. The passed resolution states that due to the current weather conditions, a severe fire threat has been issued progressing the ban of fireworks.newsradio1310.com