Blaine County Bans All Fireworks

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-A mudslide has closed a portion of U.S. Highway 95 just north of Riggins, hindering traffic. According to Idaho State Police, the mudslide happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday evening and completely blocked traffic on the highway. A little later at around 10:41 p.m. ISP said traffic was able to make it through the area, however drivers were told to expect delays. The Idaho Transportation Department is working to clear the slide, however it isn't known how long it will be before traffic will be moving normally. Images shared by ITD shows mud and trees covering the roadway after what appeared to be a rain storm. A pilot car is helping guide traffic through the area.