Blaine County, ID

Blaine County Bans All Fireworks

By Courtney
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 11 days ago
Blaine County Commissioners have unanimously decided to ban all fireworks in the county. That includes safe and sane fireworks. The decision was due to the high fire risk. According to Blaine County officials, Blaine County includes surrounding areas outside city limits, known as unincorporated Blaine County. The passed resolution states that due to the current weather conditions, a severe fire threat has been issued progressing the ban of fireworks.

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho.

County
Blaine County, ID
Idaho State
Blaine County, ID
Idaho Government
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Mudslide Blocks U.S. 95 Near Riggins, Traffic Slowed

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-A mudslide has closed a portion of U.S. Highway 95 just north of Riggins, hindering traffic. According to Idaho State Police, the mudslide happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday evening and completely blocked traffic on the highway. A little later at around 10:41 p.m. ISP said traffic was able to make it through the area, however drivers were told to expect delays. The Idaho Transportation Department is working to clear the slide, however it isn't known how long it will be before traffic will be moving normally. Images shared by ITD shows mud and trees covering the roadway after what appeared to be a rain storm. A pilot car is helping guide traffic through the area.
Elko, NVPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Blackfoot Man Arrested in Elko County After Pursuit

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Elko County authorities arrested a Blackfoot, Idaho man following a domestic dispute and police chase on Wednesday. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Aldeshon Nappo, 29, is facing charges of domestic violence, driving under the influence, felony eluding, reckless driving, violation the basic speed rule, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to stop at a red light. The charges stem from June 30, when deputies responded to a domestic dispute between two people. The sheriff's office said a driver had swerved a sedan towards the reporting person and was driving in circles around a female. Other reports said someone was trying to run a woman down.
Hazelton, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Sealcoat Project On Interstate Begins Tuesday (6/29) Near Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A sealcoat project will shut down one lane of the interstate in Jerome County for a couple of days starting Tuesday (6/29). The Idaho Transportation Department announced the construction project will impact about two miles of Interstate 84 just east of Hazelton from milepost 194 to 196. ITD said the sealcoat project will only impact drivers in the westbound lanes, but is only expected to last about two-days. Crews will be applying the sealcoat to preserve and extend the lifetime of the roadway. The process has to be done during hot temperature and dry weather to be effective.
Blaine County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Unsafe Passing Causes Accident On Hwy 75 In Blaine County

The Blaine County Sheriff's office issues a news release about an injury accident that occurred Tuesday around 7:30 in the morning. June 22nd, Blaine County Sheriff Deputies responded to an injury accident on Hwy 75 near the Richfield canal in southern Blaine County. 55 year old Carmen Rojas of Shoshone was driving northbound in a gold Volvo XC90 when they attempted to pass several cars and failed to see an oncoming truck in the southbound lane.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Ed Humphreys Reacts to Ammon Bundy and Tax Hikes

Something on the order of eight people have filed to campaign for the Republican nomination for Governor in Idaho. Only three of those have the resources to make a serious effort. Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, businessman Ed Humphreys and political activist Ammon Bundy. Governor Brad Little will make it four when he makes it official he’s running for reelection.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Drought Could be Solved by Borrowing the Great Lakes

Think it’s hot for June? You haven’t seen “nuthin’ yet!” One forecast I looked at this morning suggested triple digit highs should become routine late next weekend and into next week. The forecast also shows no rain. Keep in mind, these very same long range forecasts are frequently subject to change but I would make another point. Once a summer pattern sets up, it often sticks with us for quite some time.