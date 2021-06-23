BFI publishes travel advice for UK Cannes attendees

The British Film Institute (BFI) has compiled a list of guidelines for UK professionals heading to the Cannes Film Festival in France next month. It encompasses the requirements for travel between the UK and France for both those who have had the necessary two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and those who have not. It is taken from guidance on the websites of the UK and French governments and is accurate at the time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice. The BFI said it will be updated as frequently as possible.