Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

BFI publishes travel advice for UK Cannes attendees

By Ben Dalton
Screendaily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British Film Institute (BFI) has compiled a list of guidelines for UK professionals heading to the Cannes Film Festival in France next month. It encompasses the requirements for travel between the UK and France for both those who have had the necessary two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and those who have not. It is taken from guidance on the websites of the UK and French governments and is accurate at the time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice. The BFI said it will be updated as frequently as possible.

www.screendaily.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bfi#Antigen Test#Pcr Test#Uk#Uk Cannes#French#Bfi#Nhs#Nb#Metropolitan France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
Travelinvesting.com

Travel sector in focus as UK working on plans to ease travel restrictions

Investing.com – UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the government is working on plans to allow fully-vaccinated people to avoid quarantine rules when returning from ‘amber’ list countries, providing hope for companies in the travel sector that international travel will take-off this summer. Speaking to Sky News about the...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Let the vaccinated travel, UK air industry demands

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The aviation industry on Monday demanded that Britain removes COVID testing and isolation requirements for fully vaccinated travellers from most countries, a step already being taken in the European Union to help tourism recover. Airlines UK said in a letter to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

UK to Publish Plans to Lift Travel Curbs for Fully Vaccinated

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will next month publish plans to allow fully vaccinated people to travel unrestricted to all countries except those with the highest COVID-19 risk, in a boost for a travel industry wrecked by the pandemic. Airlines welcomed the move and they were further cheered by news late on...
TravelTravel Weekly

Government travel restrictions are ‘another knock to UK reputation’

Government policies are continuing to hamper the travel trade’s ability to recover from the pandemic – while the sector is still dealing with post-Brexit problems. That was the message from a panel of travel and tourism bosses during Abta’s Travel Matters online conference on Tuesday. Luke Petherbridge, Abta’s director of...
Public Healthriverbender.com

The Latest: Spain, Portugal further restrict UK travelers

PORTUGAL — Spain and Portugal have placed new restrictions on U.K. travelers. Portugal says they must go into quarantine for two weeks unless they have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 finished 14 days earlier. The policy took effect Monday. The government says people can quarantine at home or in a place stipulated by Portuguese health authorities. Arrivals from Brazil, India and South Africa come under the same rule.
TravelTelegraph

Can I travel to Italy? Latest travel advice for summer holidays

Foreign holidays resumed on May 17. Italy remains on the amber list following the latest changes on June 24, which means travellers returning to the UK face up to 10 days of self-isolation on their return, as well two extra PCR tests (on top of the pre-departure Covid test to return home and a PCR test within two days of their return). The UK Government is also advising against travel to amber destinations.
MoviesScreendaily

Film4 to co-distribute Cannes title ‘Titane’ with Altitude in UK and Ireland

Film4 is to co-distribute Julia Ducournau’s Cannes 2021 Competition title Titane in the UK and Ireland alongside Altitude Films, in what the film arm of the UK broadcaster describes as a “boutique” acquisition deal from Wild Bunch. Altitude and Film4 will collaborate on the theatrical release later this year, with...
TravelTelegraph

Can I visit Australia? Latest travel advice as Qantas predicts 'UK bubble'

Despite Australia being on the UK's 'green list', its borders remain closed to Britons in all but exceptional circumstances. However, a 'travel bubble' between Australia and the UK could be on the horizon, according to the head of Qantas. Chief Executive of the nation's flag carrier, Alan Joyce, said on...
Travelinvesting.com

Airlines on standby as UK set to update travel plans

Investing.com – The UK travel & leisure sector was on standby on Thursday ahead of an expected announcement from UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on the government's latest plans for international travel. Traffic light system. In a welcome boost for some airlines, the UK government is expected to add some...
TravelTelegraph

Travel advice merely adds to the chaos

Yesterday, Grant Shapps announced that Malta would be added to the tiny green list of approved travel locations; that the Balearics, several UK Overseas Territories, and some Caribbean islands would be put on a new green watch list, which can be updated as and when; and that it was the Government’s ambition, at some point in the summer, to permit the double-jabbed to travel from amber countries without quarantining. More details are expected next month.
Public Healthtravelmole.com

Italy imposes quarantine on UK travellers

Italy has confirmed it is imposing a five-day quarantine and mandatory testing for travellers coming from the UK. Italy responded due to the growing spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant across the UK. Quarantine is mandatory even for people who are fully vaccinated. In 2019, more than six million Britons...
Travelch-aviation.com

Pressure mounts on UK to lift travel curbs

Legal action against the UK government’s COVID-19 travel curbs is gaining momentum with the country’s biggest tour operator, TUI Group and a number of airlines joining a challenge lead by Ryanair and the Manchester Airports Group (MAG). The legal bid - backed by easyJet, British Airways' owner IAG International Airlines...
Travelabc17news.com

The new travel rules for UK residents

UK holidaymakers have been given a much-needed boost as new destinations were added to the nation’s “green list.”. The move on Thursday came as travel regulations, along with the risk-based “traffic light” system, continue to cause widespread confusion among those eager to take a vacation since the ban on foreign holidays was lifted last month.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Malta to demand proof of vaccination from UK travellers

Malta has announced that “only fully vaccinated persons” will be admitted from the UK from 30 June – the same day the Mediterranean nation joins the British government’s travel “green list”. Children under 12 are exempt from the ruling, but those aged 5 to 11 must undergo a PCR test in the 72 hours before arrival in Malta.In an online update on Saturday 26 June, Visit Malta said: “Currently, only the Maltese vaccination certificate is a valid certificate accepted by the Maltese authorities.“As from 1 July, the UK (two dose certificate) and the EU digital Covid vaccine certificate will...
BusinessScreendaily

BFI appoints inaugural head of UK Global Screen Fund

The British Film Institute (BFI) has appointed former All3Media and Endemol Shine executive Denitsa Yordanova as head of the recently-launched UK Global Screen Fund. Starting on July 12, Yordanova will lead the promotion, delivery and growth of the Fund, which is operating initially on a one-year pilot. She will report to BFI director of industry and international affairs Neil Peplow, and will work closely with the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).