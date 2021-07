You might be able to find more intriguing periods in the history of Nebraska athletics. It doesn't get much more interesting than the current state of affairs, though. Bill Moos apparently (keep that word in mind) surprised nearly everyone at dear ol' NU on Friday -- save for Ronnie Green and Ted Carter and a few other higher-ups -- with the revelation he's retiring as athletic director effective essentially immediately. He and his wife jumped in their SUV and headed to Montana early Friday afternoon. I'd say that's immediate.