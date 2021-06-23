BASF to Launch New Cloud-Based Digital Platform for Collision
BASF announced that its Coatings division has launched Refinity, a new cloud-based digital platform for its body shop customers all over the world. Refinity will provide customers with a seamless digital experience designed to drive efficiency in the areas of color, business, training and support solutions. The platform will also feature links to selected partners’ offerings to further connect customers to industry digital offerings that drive profitability and efficiency into the overall body shop process.www.bodyshopbusiness.com