20Q: Undrafted Free Agents To Watch

Last season the Dallas Cowboys saw their production on defense drop across the board as many veterans struggled to regain their form. One of the more traditionally underrated players whose production dropped off for the Cowboys last season was defensive end/defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford; he was coming back from double hip surgery that ended his 2019 season after only four games. His presence in the trenches in the past for the Cowboys was quite important when you consider his ability to get up the field with speed, and his power giving him the ability to push around offensive linemen in his way. Having both attributes allowed him to move around the defensive line.