20Q: Undrafted Free Agents To Watch

dallassun.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas - At this point, no one needs to be reminded of the Cowboys' success rate in undrafted free agency. From Drew Pearson to Everson Walls to Tony Romo, some of the best players in franchise history have come from the ranks of the undrafted. In recent years, unheralded names like Miles Austin and Cole Beasley have risen to prominence after making the roster as undrafted free agents. Even last year's roster leaned heavily on undrafted players, as Rico Dowdle, Sean McKeon and Terence Steele all made the 53-man roster coming out of training camp.

www.dallassun.com
Dallas Sports Focus

11) Who Will Be Backup QB Behind Dak?

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys made a rare move last offseason and acquired an established, experienced quarterback to back up Dak Prescott, who at the time, had never missed a game. Andy Dalton's signing proved to be a worthwhile investment although the Cowboys were still unable to make the playoffs...
Dallas Sports Focus

20Q: What Position Still Needs An Upgrade?

FRISCO, Texas – It won't be long now. The Cowboys have concluded their offseason program and are in the middle of their summer break. As hard as it might be to believe, they'll be at training camp in Oxnard, Calif., in less than one month. Once they get there, they...
Dan Rogers

Former Cowboys WR Cole Beasley would rather retire before he gets the COVID vaccine; do you agree with this stance?

Wide receiver Cole Beasley no longer plays for the Dallas Cowboys, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have our attention. The team's former slot receiver took to Twitter recently to voice his opinion on how the NFL Players Association is treating unvaccinated players compared to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is what Beasley had to say...
CharlotteObserver.com

Cowboys to make their 3rd appearance on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

The Dallas Cowboys will be featured for the third time in the 20th anniversary season of “Hard Knocks.” HBO and NFL Films announced Friday that the five-episode season will debut on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. Eastern. The Cowboys are the first team to make three appearances on the training...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers fined by NFL for OTA violations

The NFL fined a trio of teams this week for rule violations made during organized team activities (OTAs) last month. Announced on Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars were the culprits. The latter received the largest fines. Per the league’s website, the Jags were fined $200,000...
Blogging The Boys

Figuring out the best moments from Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys career so far

Somehow it has already been five years since Dak Prescott took over as the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Time really does tend to fly. Prescott’s value to the Cowboys has never been more evident than it was last season when he was lost due to injury. It really is amazing that people used to debate just who was more important to the team, him or Ezekiel Elliott.
Yardbarker

Dak Backup: Why Cowboys Need To Trade for Bears QB Nick Foles

The Dallas Cowboys have no unusual reason to have trepidation about the 2021 health of QB Dak Prescott.They simply have the normal reasons to be worried - and they do not presently employ a backup QB who can calm those worries. But the Chicago Bears do employ such a backup....
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb will be a Top 10 WR in 2021

Just over a year ago, the Dallas Cowboys had the opportunity to draft the top WR in the 2020 NFL draft class when Oklahoma Sooners WR CeeDee Lamb miraculously slipped to the 17th overall pick. Dallas did not hesitate to make the selection. At the time of his drafting, Dallas Cowboys owner and GM, Jerry Jones, said:
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys free agent acquisition Brent Urban could become the new Tyrone Crawford

Last season the Dallas Cowboys saw their production on defense drop across the board as many veterans struggled to regain their form. One of the more traditionally underrated players whose production dropped off for the Cowboys last season was defensive end/defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford; he was coming back from double hip surgery that ended his 2019 season after only four games. His presence in the trenches in the past for the Cowboys was quite important when you consider his ability to get up the field with speed, and his power giving him the ability to push around offensive linemen in his way. Having both attributes allowed him to move around the defensive line.
CBS19

REPORT: Dallas Cowboys to be subject of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

DALLAS — It appears as if HBO's "Hard Knocks" has made their selection for which NFL team to follow ahead of the upcoming season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, HBO is set to announce the Dallas Cowboys as the subject of this season's five-episode series debuting Aug. 10. Schefter says...
Blogging The Boys

What Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy had to say about the possibility of signing Richard Sherman

We are about six weeks or so away from training camp beginning for the Dallas Cowboys. and when it starts there will be a lot of competition going on at various positions. One of the spots that will be interesting to pay attention to is cornerback. Dallas drafted Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright a few months ago and is returning Trevon Diggs at the top of the group, along with notable veterans Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, but things are still somewhat wide open there and arguably more open than anywhere else competition-wise.
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have made a couple of notable moves at the wide receivers position. Dallas might have the best top-end wide receiver talent in the National Football League. The Cowboys’ top three of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup might be as good as it gets. Jerry Jones’...
USA Today

Jayron Kearse found deciding on Cowboys easy, 'Dallas just stuck out to me'

The 2020 season didn’t bring much success on the field for the Dallas Cowboys, however they came away knowing that they had one piece of the puzzle at the safety position figure out. Donovan Wilson logged two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 10 starts. Veteran Damontae Kazee was signed during free agency and is the clubhouse leader to start opposite Wilson while rookie Israel Mukuamu will provide depth at the position as well.
profootballrumors.com

NFC Rumors: Bears, Biadasz, Cowboys, Vikings

The Bears made Kyle Fuller a surprise cap casualty shortly after free agency’s outset, and while the team did sign Desmond Trufant, the former well-paid Falcon has struggled with injuries in each of the past two seasons. Chicago has resisted adding more help at the position, and Trufant may not have the inside track to start opposite Jaylon Johnson at outside cornerback. After a strong minicamp, Kindle Vildor may be ahead of Trufant on the track toward a starting job, Adam Jahns of The Athletic notes (subscription required). Although the 2020 fifth-round pick out of Georgia Southern only played 135 defensive snaps as a rookie, new DC Sean Desai mentioned him as an in-house solution to replace either Fuller or departed slot corner Buster Skrine. The Bears going with Vildor alongside Johnson will certainly represent an experience step back, with Fuller and Skrine having combined to play 17 seasons.
numberfire.com

Ezekiel Elliott moving more swiftly for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is "way quicker, way more elusive, more fluent" than he was in 2020, per Cowboys running backs coach Josh Hicks. Elliott posted career-lows last year in rushing yards (979), yards per carry (4.0), rushing touchdowns (6), and 20-plus yard rushes (3). Hicks attributes that regression to "heavy feet" and believes that, after having worked with Elliott this offseason, the two-time NFL leader in rushing yards will return to form. Jon Machota of The Athletic echoed Hicks' praise, saying Elliott "looked fresh and explosive" during organized team activities in front of reporters last month. Elliott and the entire Cowboys' offense is due for a bounce-back season with a healthy Dak Prescott under center.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys stay getting shipped to free agent CB Richard Sherman

With less than three weeks before the start of training camp, the Cowboys are largely done adding players to their roster. Some analysts however believe there is one high-profile free agent remaining who makes sense for Dallas to consider brining in to potentially bolster their secondary. As the calendar turns to July, Richard Sherman is still being linked to the Cowboys.