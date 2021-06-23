20Q: Undrafted Free Agents To Watch
FRISCO, Texas - At this point, no one needs to be reminded of the Cowboys' success rate in undrafted free agency. From Drew Pearson to Everson Walls to Tony Romo, some of the best players in franchise history have come from the ranks of the undrafted. In recent years, unheralded names like Miles Austin and Cole Beasley have risen to prominence after making the roster as undrafted free agents. Even last year's roster leaned heavily on undrafted players, as Rico Dowdle, Sean McKeon and Terence Steele all made the 53-man roster coming out of training camp.www.dallassun.com