Purdue staff given chance to win football tickets - if they're vaccinated

A pair of season tickets to Boilermaker football this season are among the 50 prizes Purdue West Lafayette employees who choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19 can win in August.

To be eligible, employees must successfully submit valid proof of vaccination to the university by Aug. 13, Purdue announced. From the pool of employees who document their choice to be vaccinated, 50 will be randomly selected. The winners will be validated and announced the week of Aug. 23.

Other prizes include a pair of tickets to a men’s basketball game, a reserved campus parking spot for a year and gift cards to local establishments.

“Our employees have gone above and beyond to support our students and keep our university open and operating safely throughout the pandemic. We are proud of and immensely grateful for all of their efforts, including making the choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as we all work together to continue to protect Purdue,” Bill Bell, vice president for human resources, said in a news release.

Employees affiliated with the West Lafayette campus are eligible.

Employees will receive notification that their documentation was successfully submitted after uploading. Those who already have already successfully uploaded their status are entered and do not need to resubmit. Submitting falsified vaccine documentation will result in swift and severe disciplinary action, up to and including termination, the release said.

In May, the University announced the Old Golden Ticket drawing, which gives fully vaccinated Purdue students the chance to be one of 10 to win $9,992, an amount representing the annual undergraduate tuition cost for an in-state student at Purdue University since 2013.

Students must successfully submit valid proof of vaccination to the university by July 15 to be entered. The 10 student winners will be validated and announced by July 29.