Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue staff given chance to win football tickets - if they're vaccinated

By STAFF REPORTS
Posted by 
The Exponent
The Exponent
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUFxc_0acuorlC00
The front steps of Hovde Hall lead straight to the Engineering Fountain.  David Hickey | Photos Editor

A pair of season tickets to Boilermaker football this season are among the 50 prizes Purdue West Lafayette employees who choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19 can win in August.

To be eligible, employees must successfully submit valid proof of vaccination to the university by Aug. 13, Purdue announced. From the pool of employees who document their choice to be vaccinated, 50 will be randomly selected. The winners will be validated and announced the week of Aug. 23.

Other prizes include a pair of tickets to a men’s basketball game, a reserved campus parking spot for a year and gift cards to local establishments.

“Our employees have gone above and beyond to support our students and keep our university open and operating safely throughout the pandemic. We are proud of and immensely grateful for all of their efforts, including making the choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as we all work together to continue to protect Purdue,” Bill Bell, vice president for human resources, said in a news release.

Employees affiliated with the West Lafayette campus are eligible.

Employees will receive notification that their documentation was successfully submitted after uploading. Those who already have already successfully uploaded their status are entered and do not need to resubmit. Submitting falsified vaccine documentation will result in swift and severe disciplinary action, up to and including termination, the release said.

In May, the University announced the Old Golden Ticket drawing, which gives fully vaccinated Purdue students the chance to be one of 10 to win $9,992, an amount representing the annual undergraduate tuition cost for an in-state student at Purdue University since 2013.

Students must successfully submit valid proof of vaccination to the university by July 15 to be entered. The 10 student winners will be validated and announced by July 29.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Vaccines
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#Purdue West Lafayette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
West Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Blazing a trail

Out of all the memories of Purdue alumnae Freida and Winifred Parker, their children seem to remember the early mornings the most. At the crack of dawn, just like clockwork, Freida Parker would pick up her phone and dial up her sister Winifred. While Winifred’s daughter Adrienne White-Faines and Freida’s son Ralph Jefferson prepared for school, the two sisters would chat and reminisce for as long as they could until the school day started.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
The Exponent

Purdue to sell WBAA radio

Purdue has agreed to "pass control of" its WBAA radio station to an independent radio company, it announced today in a press release. WBAA, the AM and FM radio station known for providing students with internship opportunities on campus, will be operated by Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media, as long as Purdue's board of trustees approves the deal at its upcoming meeting Wednesday. The license transfer also must be approved by the Federal Communications Commission.
CollegesPosted by
The Exponent

New student trustee ready to make change

Purdue’s newest student trustee is excited to help bring change about the campus. Mark Gee, a graduate student from Iowa, was appointed as the University’s student trustee by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday. Gee said he’s trying to keep an open mind as he takes on his new role,...
Carmel, INPosted by
The Exponent

‘Will you smile for him?’

CARMEL, Indiana — The smiling faces of over 140 golfers looked up from rows of golf carts to hear Tony Trent speak of his late son, Tyler Trent, a devoted Purdue fan whose battle with cancer sparked national outreach. Tony’s request of the crowd was simple. “Will you smile for...
NFLPosted by
The Exponent

2022 football class gains 5 recruits in 3 days

The foundation of Purdue's 2022 recruiting class continued to take shape after a flurry of verbal commitments over the weekend. In just three days, Purdue football gained five new recruits, according to several tweet announcements across the weekend. Kentrell Marks, a 6-foot-1-inch running back out of Cleveland, OH, is the...
Carmel, INPosted by
The Exponent

6/28/21 Tee off for Tyler Golf Outing

Tyler Trent supporters participated in an inaugural outing at the Bridgewater Golf Club in Carmel on June 28. Nearly 145 people gathered at the event, which included a player from the Indiana Colts, Trent's parents and church leaders. Proceeds will benefit the Tyler Trent Foundation, which supports cancer research.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
The Exponent

Non-conference hoops games announced for Boilermakers

Purdue Athletics announced Thursday in a press release that the men's basketball non-conference schedule is almost complete. Six home games have been added to the Boilermakers' schedule starting with an exhibition match against the University of Indianapolis on Nov. 4. The season officially opens against Bellarmine on Nov. 9. The...
West Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

'Not revisiting it would be a mistake'

In 1944, 16-year-old freshman engineering student A. Leon Higginbotham Jr. set up a meeting with then-Purdue President Edward C. Elliott to discuss the substandard living conditions that he and the 11 other Black civilian students enrolled at the university were forced to live in if they wanted to stay in the West Lafayette area. Purdue had a housing policy that barred racial integration at the time.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Exponent

Miss Purdue wins talent award at state competition

Miss Purdue University Amanda Coy won the preliminary talent round of the Miss Indiana competition over the weekend. Coy, a student in the Honors College, won the award for her talents in dance and baton twirling, according to a news release. Her social impact initiative for the competition was "Breathe Easy: Asthma Education and Awareness."
Columbus, INPosted by
The Exponent

Purdue alumni team accepted into tournament

The Basketball Tournament – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today reported that Men of Mackey, the Purdue alumni team, has been admitted into TBT’s 64-team field. Men of Mackey will compete in the Columbus Regional at The Ohio State University’s Covelli Center...
SportsPosted by
The Exponent

Enekwechi qualifies for Olympic games

Purdue track & field alumnus Chukwuebuka Enekwechi qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the shot put at the Nigerian Olympic Trials on Saturday morning in Lagos, Nigeria. Enekwechi won the shot put with a season-best throw of 21.47 meters at the Yabatech Sports Center, according to a Purdue news release. He is the first current or former Purdue track & field athlete to officially punch their ticket to the Olympic Games.