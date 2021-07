Compassionate Damascus stylist supports new cancer patient. Before and after haircuts for the authorHeather Jauquet/Author. My hair had been falling out for weeks. Finally, the medical oncologist warned me that my hair would fall out with Taxol, the chemo drug of choice for my HER2+ breast cancer. During our consultation, he noted my long hair and suggested that I cut it short before my first infusion so that my transition from a head full of long locks to a bald or nearly bald head wouldn’t be so traumatizing for my children. But as he looked at me, I knew he meant that I should cut my hair so it wouldn’t be so traumatizing for me.