Rita Ora Announces Sigala Collaboration ‘You For Me’

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor, fresh from her dalliance with Dance on the ‘BANG’ EP, the chart-topper has teamed with Sigala for brand new single ‘You For Me.’. The 30-year-old songstress and the DJ jointly announced the track, which drops on July 2. Speaking on the release, Ora said:. “Who’s ready for summer?! I’m...

