Lightning looking to finish off Islanders who promise to be different facing elimination

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
The Daily Goal Horn
The Daily Goal Horn
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Islanders played their worst game of the Barry Trotz era at the worst possible time Monday night. Beginning with Game 6 of the NHL semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Uniondale, N.Y. on Wednesday night, the Islanders will need two of their best games, in back-to-back fashion, to keep alive their hopes of making the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 37 years while staving off the closing of Nassau Coliseum a little longer.

www.thedailygoalhorn.com
The Daily Goal Horn

The Daily Goal Horn

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
516K+
Views
