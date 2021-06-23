Lightning looking to finish off Islanders who promise to be different facing elimination
The New York Islanders played their worst game of the Barry Trotz era at the worst possible time Monday night. Beginning with Game 6 of the NHL semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Uniondale, N.Y. on Wednesday night, the Islanders will need two of their best games, in back-to-back fashion, to keep alive their hopes of making the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 37 years while staving off the closing of Nassau Coliseum a little longer.