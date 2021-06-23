Cancel
Xerox Holdings Stock: Steady Demand Slump Could See Stock Shed 15%

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXerox Holdings stock (NYSE: XRX) is up around 5% so far this year, but at the current price near $24 per share, we believe that Xerox stock has around 15% potential downside. Why is that? Our belief stems from the fact that Xerox stock is up almost 1.5x from its low in March 2020, and after posting mixed Q1 ’21 numbers, it’s clear that demand for the company’s products hasn’t yet recovered. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 20% Change In Xerox Holdings Stock Between 2018 And Now? provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.

