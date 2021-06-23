Xerox Holdings Stock: Steady Demand Slump Could See Stock Shed 15%

Despite already rising almost 2x from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $505 per share, we believe Thermo Fisher Scientific stock (NYSE: TMO) has further upside potential. TMO stock has increased from $255 to $505 off its March 2020 bottom, a little more than the S&P which increased by around 90% from its lows. Further, the stock is up around 50% from the level it was at before the pandemic. However, we believe that TMO stock could jump to fresh highs, rising at least 10% to set new highs above $550, driven by expectations of continued demand growth and strong Q1 2021 results. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 166% Change In Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Between 2017 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.