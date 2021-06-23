A warm start to a hot Wednesday – Mark

Isolated mountain thunderstorms along and east of the Sierra Crest this afternoon and evening. Elsewhere, quiet and warm weather continues. Infrared GOES-West imagery shows some leftover high clouds from yesterday’s convection, as well as a few hotspots in Shasta and Siskiyou County associated with the Salt and Lava Fires. Temperatures are generally running within a few degrees from what they were 24 hours ago, and will bottom out by sunrise in the 50s to 60s in/around the Delta, southern Sacramento Valley, and northern San Joaquin Valley, to as mild as the upper 60s to middle 70s in the northern Sacramento Valley and the adjacent thermal belts. Onshore gradient is +3.3 mb from San Francisco to Sacramento with Travis Air Force Base gusting right around 30 kt.