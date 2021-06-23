TILI minimalist fixed-blade pocket knife
TILI is a handmade, minimalist fixed-blade pocket knife designed and produced by bladesmith Marc Liss based in Canada. Available in a range of different styles featuring a wooden handle, resin hardened hemp handle or lightweight skeleton handle, the blade is constructed from 1095 high carbon blade steel to keep it durable and sharp. 1095 steel is a shallow hardening steel that’s harder at the edge and softer at the handle and body of the knife. Leather sheaths are also available on certain options providing a perfect everyday carry.www.geeky-gadgets.com