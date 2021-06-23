Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
GeekyGadgets

TILI minimalist fixed-blade pocket knife

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TILI is a handmade, minimalist fixed-blade pocket knife designed and produced by bladesmith Marc Liss based in Canada. Available in a range of different styles featuring a wooden handle, resin hardened hemp handle or lightweight skeleton handle, the blade is constructed from 1095 high carbon blade steel to keep it durable and sharp. 1095 steel is a shallow hardening steel that’s harder at the edge and softer at the handle and body of the knife. Leather sheaths are also available on certain options providing a perfect everyday carry.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimalist#Blade#Design#The Knife#Carbon Steel#Tili
Related
Posted by
Concrete Contractor

The VP614 OmniPoly Poly Trowel Blade

Designed to control dark burnish marks on new concrete floor installation, Valtec Group LLC's VP614 OmniPoly Poly Trowel Blades are now available in a 6 in. by 14 in. size for 36-in. rotors for walk-behind and ride-on power trowels. A rigid main body for producing a hard and uniform finish.
LifestyleJuneau Empire

EverBlade Knife Reviews – Do Ever Blade Knives Work or Not?

EverBlade is a professional kitchen knife made from German steel. Sold online only, the knife features a built-in sharpener, a convex edge for superior cutting speed, and a durable design to last a lifetime. Does EverBlade work? Is it the only knife you’ll ever need? Keep reading to find out...
AllOutdoor.com

New Mini Leatherneck Fixed Blade EDC Knives from Cold Steel

There are 3 new blades to be had underneath the Cold Steel name with their new lineup of Mini Leatherneck fixed blade knives. Resembling the shape and relative dimensions of full-sized fixed blade knives, the Mini Leatherkneck takes all of that and shrinks it down into a compact everyday carry (EDC), compatible set of knives that are also extremely easy to sharpen on account of their 8Cr13MoV steel.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Minimalist Tracker-Friendly Wallets

The VVEM Wallet is a tech-friendly accessory for users of the Apple AirTag that will enable them to incorporate the item tracker into their everyday carry (EDC) in an efficient manner. The wallet features a dedicated section for the AirTag that puts it front and center on the accessory, and can be held in place with the built-in snap closure to prevent it from moving during transport. The wallet is outfitted with enough space to hold several cards and is also paired with an anti-RFID card within that will prevent skimming thefts when out of the house.
Posted by
SPY

These Folding Knives Are Easier to Carry Than Their Fixed-Blade Kin

Like a flashlight or personal alarm, always carrying a knife on your person can feel like overkill, especially if you aren’t the outdoorsy type. But, like any good insurance policy, it’s in those moments when you truly need it that you realize what a good idea it was to have it. So rather than not carrying one at all, why not minimize the inconvenience of carrying a knife with you by investing in one of the best folding knives.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Minimalist Handmade Tube Amps

After four years in development, Belgium brand Da Capo launches a minimalist, hand-built, and valve-driven guitar amplifier. For decades most guitar amps have been uninspired big black boxes of sound. The Da Capo GT Deluxe Series, designed by Belgian artist Joeri Claeys, offers a fresh new approach to tube amp design. A guitar amplifier that not only sounds great during a session but looks amazing in your living room.
Home & Gardenhiconsumption.com

The 25 Best Minimalist Backpacks for Men

There’s no denying that a major part of everyday carry is style — even if it’s not amongst the direst of factors. We’d never blame anyone for taking styling into consideration when picking out EDC gear, even if that means sacrificing or compromising with other features, formats, etc. After all, a fully-kitted, hardcore mil-spec piece of gear might be able to get the job done, but that often comes at the expense of subtlety, simplicity, and manageability. And that can be a deal-breaker for plenty of folks, especially those that prefer a better balance between style and substance.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

59 Stylish Super Minimalist Home Office Designs

Minimalist style is one of the top styles today, it’s chosen by many designers and homeowners as it’s sleek, clean, airy and helps you feel at ease. I think minimalist style is one of the best ideas for a home office because it’s simple, uncluttered and nothing distracts your attention from work, so what else may we want? That’s why today I’ve decided to inspire you, guys, with chic minimal home offices that are full of natural light, style and look very clean and chic.
SculptureHighsnobiety

Gillette's Razor Looks Like a Minimalist Sculpture

Imagine a razor that actually looks good on your bathroom counter. No, like really good. Behold, Gillette's Heated Razor from GilletteLabs, a tool from the masters of shaving that not only looks good but feels good, as well. Thanks to its innovative warming bar, the razor heats your skin with the simple push of a button. Imagine a hot towel shave, without any of the laundry. Now that’s more like it.
JapanPosted by
Gadget Flow

SharpEdge SG2 Bunka Matte 200 mm blade is a versatile Japanese knife for cutting all foods

Add a multipurpose knife to your kitchen arsenal with the SharpEdge SG2 Bunka Matte 200 mm (7.9”) Japanese knife. This highly versatile, 8-inch blade is great for cutting everything from vegetables to meat. Designed by SharpEdge and handmade by Japanese knifemaker Suncraft, the SG2 Bunka Matte comes from the famous knife city of Seki, Japan. Hardened to around 62–63 HRC, it was forged using the san-mai sandwich method. The core of the blade consists of SG2 powder steel—one of the hardest stainless steels around. Harder steel means the knife stays sharp for much longer than other knives. Designed to give you a longer and wider blade, it’s great for cutting larger vegetables that small knives can’t handle. The pointy tip—reversed tanto tip—is a distinct feature of Bunka knives, providing precise cuts and carvings. Plus, with a slim blade profile, it delivers smooth sharpness that will last a long time.
Electronicshackaday.com

A Robot To Top Up Your Tesla

The convenience of just plugging in your car in the evening and not going into a gas station is great as long as you remember to do the plugging. You really don’t want to get caught with an empty battery while you’re in a rush. [Pat Larson]’s Tesla plugging robot might be a handy insurance policy if you count forgetfulness among your weaknesses.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

MT-4 EDC multitool incorporates a strong blade, sheath, pocket clip, and screwdriver

Keep all your essential tools on hand with the MT-4 EDC multitool. Boasting four different tools in one, this gadget is not only functional but also beautiful. You’ll love the Tanto blade, which has a darkened treatment with a stonewashed finish on its D2 steel. Furthermore, the 6 mm blade boasts a 60–61 hardness for impressive edge retention over time. In addition to the blade, the tool has a built-in bottle opener, a spanner, and a screwdriver. Along with the MT-4, you’ll get a Kydex sheath, a pocket clip, and screwdriver attachments. Designed with impeccable geometry and distribution, this tool blends form and function in a beautiful design. Whether you’re into hunting or fishing, survival or mechanical work, this knife is useful for you. Tackle any task wherever you go with this useful device.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

MSI MAG CH130 gaming chairs with REPELTEK spill resistant fabric

If you have a tendency to spill drinks, food and other staining substances on your gaming chair you may be interested in the latest seating technology from MSI. Today the gaming peripheral manufacturer has unveiled its new MAG CH130 I FABRIC gaming chair equipped with soft and breathable fabric that is also capable of repelling liquid from spills. Watch the video below to learn more about the new spill protection fabric material.
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

SUPER73-ZX aluminum eBike features a light aluminum alloy frame and a removable battery

Hit the road with power and comfort when you have the SUPER73-ZX aluminum eBike. It boasts an aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum alloy frame that’s lighter and more durable than steel. What’s more, this electric bike is resistant to rust and corrosion. And the cutting-edge 615 Wh removable battery and motor give you 80+ kilometers of range. Best of all, it’s street legal with several riding modes. Additionally, the new ZX seat keeps you more comfortable. Moreover, with a 79 cm seat height and adjustable handlebars, this aluminum eBike accommodates a range of users. Furthermore, with its 10-speed Shimano Zee rear derailleur, you can gear with riding modes and speed levels. So you can adapt your pedaling style to almost any kind of terrain and comfort. Additionally, connectivity with the Super73 app allows you to manage your bike easily. And the turn-by-turn navigation system makes getting to your destination easy.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Charming Minimalistic Wooden Chairs

The Circus Wood chair by Vancouver-based EDITS Design is a minimalistic wooden seating option that uses low-impact materials. The modern redesign of a classical Scandinavian chair brings a simplistic elegance to the table. This elegance is defined by the robust yet eco-conscious materials used to construct the Circus Wood chair. The wood is sourced from sustainably managed European forests, and the upholstery is made from natural fibers. Even the glue and lacquer are produced VOC emission-free.
ElectronicsPosted by
Money

The Best Electric Knife for Your Money

Bottom Line The American Angler Pro is a heavy-duty tool that has the chops and extra blades to do it all, working equally well for a big fishing trip or a huge Thanksgiving party. Popular kitchen appliance brand Hamilton Beach makes some of the best electric knives at a great price, and the comfortably ergonomic 74250R is proof at only $20. Similar to its Hamilton Beach sibling, the Proctor Silex Easy Slice helps you save some money while providing the same comfort and performance as more expensive knives. Black+Decker is no stranger in the kitchen, and its electric knife brings maximum comfort for those long evenings carving turkey for the family. Bubba’s cordless Pro Series includes everything you need on fishing trips or while feeding the masses: corrosion-resistant blades, non-slip grip and the freedom of lithium batteries.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Pocket-Sized Collapsible Mugs

The hug collapsible mug from The Huggable Co has a nesting design that offers nine height options. The lowest height is 34 millimeters which, along with the slim diameter, makes the cup fit perfectly in a pocket or handbag. When expanded the entire way, the hug collapsible mug measures 193 millimeters and holds 20 ounces—or the approximate size of a venti coffee.
Lifestyleweandthecolor.com

Abstract Minimalist Holographic Flyer Templates

Created as fully editable vector files for use in Adobe Illustrator, these abstract holographic flyer templates offer a modern and neutral design. Designed by the skilled team of @Polar Vectors, the following flyer templates are based on an abstract holographic style mixed with a modern and minimalist layout. Created with two design options in the US Letter size, the neutral design is well suited for plenty of topics. The shown sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks. Customizing these graphics is quite easy. The flyer templates are completely print-ready.