Happy News to the fans of anime series who are keenly waiting to watch the 2nd episode of the 5th season of “Rick And Morty”. The second episode is finally out and most of you want to know the complete details of this episode. So don’t worry readers we are present here with the complete information of the 2nd episode of the 5th season of Rick and Morty such as Time, Release Date, How to Watch, and of course Recap. This series is created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon and developed by Adult Swim and this series is a top-rated animated series.