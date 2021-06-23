3 High-Profile Tech Upgrades Moving The Market Now

The rural Indian market has emerged as a key target area for most of the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (or FMCG) companies as it still has very low penetration in terms of distribution networks. On average a rural household spends nearly 50% of its total income on FMCG products. Nifty FMCG Index very marginally declined for the week ended July 2 compared to its last week. Looking at the 52-week high and 52-week low FMCG Index, this sector appears more or less stable than the other sectors. On closer scrutiny of major companies in this space, we have shortlisted 3 stocks that have a decent potential going forward.