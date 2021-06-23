Cancel
What You Need to Know Before CDC Panel Meeting on Possible Heart Inflammation Link to Covid Shots

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC
NBC Miami
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA CDC panel is holding a meeting to discuss rare, but higher-than-expected, reports of heart inflammation in young people after receiving their second Covid vaccine dose. The public meeting is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET, according to a draft of the agenda. A key...

