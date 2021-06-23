Chart Of The Day: American Airlines Crashing As Other Airline Stocks Take Off

Obviously, SPX broke up at the last inflection point and may well be on the way to the resistance trendline I mentioned in my last post, currently in the 4400 area. I’m still leaning towards seeing a decent back test of the 4000 area over the summer sometime and ideally that back test would reach the 3800 area. I’ll explain why that is in another post over the holiday weekend and if we were to see that retracement, and then found decent support there, it would set up a potentially very bullish scenario for another leg up.