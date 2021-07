Record heat waves are tearing through the United States this summer, and while many of us are sweltering without AC, the smarter of us are filling 70-liter packs and planning a long backpacking trip high in the mountains. During the summer doldrums we often find ourselves opening Gaia and CalTopo and tracing enticing routes over Rocky Mountain ridges and passes in our home state of Colorado. We’ve been lucky enough to get some rain recently which allays some of our fears of wildfires and allows us to plan even longer trips. So in the spirit of summer—and hopefully a fat monsoon season—we’re going to offer you our opinions on the very best backpacking gear out there, to get you far from this 100+ degree hellscape and into the mountains we call our true homes.