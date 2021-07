DECATUR – Of the 12 entries the Edwardsville Tigers sent to the IWCOA 3A Millikin University Sectional, five will be moving on to the state tournament. Dylan Gvillo (132 pounds) and Drew Gvillo (170 pounds) each won sectional championships, while Drew Landau (145 pounds) took third and Connor Surtin (126 pounds) and Evan Holderer (195 pounds) each finish finished fourth to qualify for the state tournament at the Bank of Springfield Center on Saturday in Springfield.