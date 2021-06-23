Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Lorde Became Gen Z’s Favorite Pop Star

By Rachel Simon
shondaland.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaitlin O. was only 13 when Pure Heroine, Lorde’s debut album, was released, and just 17 when its follow-up, Melodrama, hit the shelves. But, in the years since, she’s listened to both records enough times to quote songs like “Tennis Court” from memory and lament the sophomore album’s (relative) lack of mainstream success (though it did hit number one on the Billboard charts). And, like many other Lorde fans, she’s also spent those years excitedly poring over every new sign of life from the notoriously private musician, from the content of her emailed fan letters to her posts on that secretive onion-ring Instagram account.

www.shondaland.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
David Bowie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Onion#Tiktok#Generation Z#Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicNME

The musical evolution of Willow Smith: how a child star became a pop sensation

Having Hollywood polymaths for parents comes with a creative freedom many of us dream of every day. However, with the world hot on your heels waiting for you to trip up, this freedom comes with unwarranted pressure too. And many famous child stars have succumbed to this pressure, but when you look to the famous offspring of multi-award winning Will Smith (who’s basically the world’s favourite uncle) and the multi-faceted ‘90s legend Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden and Willow – sorry, that should be all-caps: WILLOW – have done themselves proud.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

See Courtney Love Cover Britney Spears' 'Lucky'

Courtney Love performed an acoustic rendition of Britney Spears’ 2000 hit “Lucky” as part of the singer’s ongoing covers series Saturday. Love’s cover came just hours after the publication of the New Yorker’s investigation into the Spears conservatorship as well as the events leading up to the controversial arrangement; for the article, Love spoke to writers Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino about her controversial former manager Sam Lutfi — a “street hustler,” Love told the New Yorker — who also played a similar role for Spears in 2007.
CelebritiesVogue

Olivia Rodrigo Wears The Ultimate ’90s Party Dress To Her “Sour Prom”

If there’s one thing Olivia Rodrigo knows how to get right, it’s an impeccable reference. Whether it’s harking back to the confessional lyrics and scuzzy guitars of her musical heroes like Alanis Morissette and Fiona Apple; the nods to Jennifer’s Body and Japanese horror Audition in her Petra Collins-directed “good 4 u” video; or even her homage to Courtney Love’s 1994 Hole album Live Through This in the promo shots for the “Sour Prom” concert film she debuted this week, Rodrigo always hits the bullseye.
Musicdjmag.com

How Maya Jane Coles’ ‘What They Say’ became the backbone of major pop hits

Even if you’ve never consciously set out to listen to ‘What They Say’ by Maya Jane Coles, you’ve almost certainly heard it before. Over the years, ‘What They Say’ — once a staple of underground club sets — has become the backbone of an almost improbable number of hits, including songs by pop royalty like Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.
CelebritiesGreenwichTime

How Travis Barker Became Gen-Z's Pop-Punk Whisperer

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s annual Hot List, in the July/August issue of the magazine. When Jaden Hossler, the TikTok heartthrob now recording moody rock songs as Jxdn, was born, the future founder of his record label was busy making Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. Despite the generational gulf that separates them, the fresh-faced, freshly tatted-up, puffy-haired Hossler chose Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s DTA Records as his label over multiple other bidders, and enlisted Barker as his producer. He sees his elder as a musical kindred spirit, “a real-ass dude,” and “one of my best friends.”
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Shop Lady Gaga's Affordable Gen Z-Approved Look

Lady Gaga is dressed head to toe for summer! The 35-year-old star shared a stylish selfie on Instagram this week, sporting a pink printed matching set consisting of the Gen Z-approved bucket hat, button-down shirt and drawstring shorts. The "Rain on Me" singer shared the pic from her private jet....
Behind Viral Videosnewbeauty.com

TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Talks Gen-Z Beauty, Social Media Trends and Her Reality TV Future

If you haven’t heard the name Charli D’Amelio, you’re not on TikTok. The young star has completely taken over the platform and she, along with sister Dixie, mom Heidi and dad Marc will soon be taking over our TV screens with an upcoming Hulu reality show. The family has quickly gone from social-media stars to an all-around entertainment empire with multiple podcasts, a new fashion line and partnerships with brands like Invisalign that align with D’Amelio’s 107-million fanbase.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

See How Your Favorite Stars Celebrated Father’s Day!

This past Sunday was Father’s Day — and in the world of celebrity social media, that meant photo after photo of famous dads with their kids (or famous kids with their dads!), complete with loving posts that paid tribute to the special men in their lives. The stars of daytime...
CelebritiesFortune

How Fran Drescher became one of Cameo’s most popular celebs

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It’s truly a sign of the modern era when a short clip of Fran Drescher and Rosie O'Donnell celebrating a Mahjong victory generates over 100,000 views in a single day. The Nanny actor and president...
Worldverywellfamily.com

Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...
Celebritiescoloradomusic.org

Olivia Rodrigo Accused of Plagiarism by Courtney Love and Others

Photo: Olivia Rodrigo – from her website | By Ben Beaumont-Thomas, The Guardian | Olivia Rodrigo has been accused by Courtney Love and others of plagiarism in her artwork and a music video. Artwork for Sour Prom, which has similarities to Hole album Live Through This, criticized as ‘rude’ and ‘bad form’ by Love.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

How 'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness became an art champion in Austin

When “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness moved to Austin last March, he was looking forward to beginning production on the sixth season of the Netflix reality series. Immediately taking to the city’s creative culture and Southern hospitality, Van Ness was excited to meet a new group of contenders for major lifestyle changes, or, as they’re referred to on the show, heroes. When the pandemic halted production on “Queer Eye,” Van Ness took up new hobbies and interests.
TV ShowsPosted by
Forbes

How Star Wars’ StageCraft Technology Is Poised To Shake Up Next-Gen Movie-Making

Star Wars has influenced the movie industry in many ways. A long, long time ago it set the template for the blockbuster movie, but it’s arguably with its technology behind the scenes that has had an even longer reach in terms of impact. It was all started in May 1975 by George Lucas when he established his visual effects company, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), to handle the visual effects for his new space movie.
Behind Viral Videoslifewire.com

How blizzb3ar Became Twitch’s Latest Comfort Streamer

Meet blizzb3ar, the himbo capturing Twtich’s heart one stream at a time. A new streamer, the 25-year-old said he began his streaming career on a fluke. One year and one Twitch partnership later, he’s cemented his place as an upcoming star on the platform. "I didn’t see a lot of...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
Designhypebeast.com

Behind the HYPE: How Futura’s 'Pointman' Became a Global Phenomenon

Futura’s Pointman is instantly recognizable by graffiti fans and art enthusiasts from across the globe. The otherworldly figure has materialized in countless forms including large-scale sculptures, paintings, incense chambers, limited edition posters for the United States soccer team and even in NFTs. The Pointman is undoubtedly Futura’s most recognizable character...
MusicNYS Music

Pip Reimagines Sinatra with Gen Z Flare

Westchester bred singer songwriter Thomas Pipolo (Pip) has collaborated with Dr. Dre’s production partner Sam Sneed on his newest single, “Sinatra Swag”. With this release, Pip and Sneed set out to reimagine the sound of Frank Sinatra for a Gen Z audience. The summery single features trap beats while also showcasing old school influences.