How Lorde Became Gen Z’s Favorite Pop Star

Caitlin O. was only 13 when Pure Heroine, Lorde’s debut album, was released, and just 17 when its follow-up, Melodrama, hit the shelves. But, in the years since, she’s listened to both records enough times to quote songs like “Tennis Court” from memory and lament the sophomore album’s (relative) lack of mainstream success (though it did hit number one on the Billboard charts). And, like many other Lorde fans, she’s also spent those years excitedly poring over every new sign of life from the notoriously private musician, from the content of her emailed fan letters to her posts on that secretive onion-ring Instagram account.