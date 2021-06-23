Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Get started with Numba

By Serdar Yegulalp
Infoworld
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePython is not the fastest language, but lack of speed hasn’t prevented it from becoming a major force in analytics, machine learning, and other disciplines that require heavy number crunching. Its straightforward syntax and general ease of use make Python a graceful front end for libraries that do all the numerical heavy lifting.

www.infoworld.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parallel Processing#Python Code#Startup#Virtual Environment#C C#Pip#Conda#Jit#Monte#Acc Nsamples#Jited#Unjitted#Nogil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Python
Related
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Speeding Up OPFython with Numba

A graph-inspired classifier, known as Optimum-Path Forest (OPF), has proven to be a state-of-the-art algorithm comparable to Logistic Regressors, Support Vector Machines in a wide variety of tasks. Recently, its Python-based version, denoted as OPFython, has been proposed to provide a more friendly framework and a faster prototyping environment. Nevertheless, Python-based algorithms are slower than their counterpart C-based algorithms, impacting their performance when confronted with large amounts of data. Therefore, this paper proposed a simple yet highly efficient speed up using the Numba package, which accelerates Numpy-based calculations and attempts to increase the algorithm's overall performance. Experimental results showed that the proposed approach achieved better results than the naïve Python-based OPF and speeded up its distance measurement calculation.
Coding & ProgrammingInfoworld

Rust tutorial: Get started with the Rust language

Over the last few years, Rust has gone from a curiosity brewed up in the lab of a Mozilla employee to a strong contender for writing the next generation of native apps and bare-metal solutions. But those advances come from Rust providing its own tool chain and component management system—along with its own features and quirks.
Books & Literaturemarketresearchtelecast.com

Book Review: Practical Python Data Visualization for a Solid Base

A Fast Track Approach To Learning Data Visualization With Python. Due to its simplicity, Python is often not the programming language of choice in “professional” developer circles – but there is no question that Guido van Rossum’s programming system, which was once developed as a teaching language, has now gained a firm place among the “big” programming languages. A decisive reason for this is certainly that Python is flanked by an extensive library treasure trove, which saves developers a lot of work, especially in mathematics and artificial intelligence. With “Practical Python Data Visualization”, Apress-Verlag now presents a work of around 170 pages that demonstrates the advantages of using Python in the area of ​​data visualization tasks.
Sciencegitconnected.com

Three Key and Resources for Getting Started With Data Science

This is a new start for those who aren’t sure where to proceed with their data. When looking for a roadmap to get started with data science, this is the image you’ll come across on the internet, and when you first start with it, you’ll feel like you can’t see the end of the road and you’ll be afraid of the road.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Read Excel files with Python. 1000x Faster.

In this article, I’ll show you five ways to load data in Python. Achieving a speedup of 3 orders of magnitude. As a Python user, I use excel files to load/store data as business people like to share data in excel or csv format. Unfortunately, Python is especially slow with Excel files.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

9 Free Quality Resources to Learn and Expand Your Python Skills

Learn Python regardless of your technical background. If you’re new to the tech field, and more precisely the programming world, then you must have gotten the advice that one of the best languages for you to start with is Python. However, even if you know a programming language, Python is widely used; you must’ve crossed paths with it or had to learn it for a project.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Enhance your Python code’s readability with pycodestyle

Automatically review the readability and quality of your Python scripts based on PEP-8 style conventions. Programming is an indispensable skill of a data practitioner’s toolkit, and while it is easy to create a script to execute basic functions, writing good readable code at scale requires more work and thought. Given...
ComputersThe Hacker News

Learn to Code — Get 2021 Master Bundle of 13 Online Courses @ 99% OFF

Whether you are looking to turn into a full-time developer or simply increasing your earnings in your current niche, learning to code can be a smart move. It is a well-known fact that recruiters strive to recruit people with technical skills, and these skills are a great way to build your own startup.
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Clustering Algorithm for Customer Segmentation

In a business context: Clustering algorithm is a technique that assists customer segmentation which is a process of classifying similar customers into the same segment. Clustering algorithm helps to better understand customers, in terms of both static demographics and dynamic behaviors. Customer with comparable characteristics often interact with the business similarly, thus business can benefit from this technique by creating tailored marketing strategy for each segment.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Why Python Loves Underscores So Much

Many programming languages use underscore “_” in many scenarios, so does Python. If you have ever used Python for object-oriented programming, you must know that the constructor function of a Python object is __init__(). This is probably the most common scenario that we need to use underscores in Python. However,...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

30 times Faster Python Function Execution in a Few Lines of Code

Python is a popular programming language and the most preferred among the data science community. Python is primarily slow compared to other popular programming languages because of its dynamic nature and versatility. Python code is interpreted at runtime instead of being compiled to native code at compile time. Execution time...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Publishing Open-Source Python Packages to PyPI

Built something cool? Make it easily accessible by publishing it to PyPI!. Python Package Index (PyPI) The Python Package Index is a repository of software libraries available for Python programming. PyPI makes it easy to distribute and access useful projects that are not a part of the standard Python libraries.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Schedule a Serverless Google Cloud Function to Run Periodically

Do you have some code that needs to be run regularly? Read along to learn how to do this using a serverless function on the google cloud platform (GCP). As a data scientist/engineer, I often have code that needs to run periodically. This could be anything from processing some log files every day at 02:00 pm or running a machine learning model every day at 01:00 am.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

E2E Deep Learning: Serverless Image Classification

Build an end-to-end deep learning model to classify real-world images using TensorFlow, Docker, AWS Lambda and API Gateway. In the data science life cycle, deployment is the stage where we can finally put our AI model into practice. Hence, after we build and evaluate the model, we need to deploy it as a solution that helps businesses solve real-world problems. Only from doing this, we can gain feedback from users or stakeholders to refine the model and assess it for performance and impact. In other words, the skill to manage an end-to-end data science project is a must for any data scientist out there.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Artificial Intelligence Is Not Taking Your Coding Job Anytime Soon

I used to fear that artificial intelligence (AI) would take my job and leave me unemployed. The fear-mongering around AI is undoubtedly increasing by the year. But the longer I write code, and the deeper I get into machine learning, the less I worry. Recently, OpenAI and Microsoft (which owns...
Softwarexda-developers

Communicating Between JavaScript and Java Through the Cordova Plugins in HMS Core Kit

Cordova is an open-source cross-platform development framework that allows you to use HTML and JavaScript to develop apps across multiple platforms, such as Android and iOS. So how exactly does Cordova enable apps to run on different platforms and implement the functions? The abundant plugins in Cordova are the main reason, and free you to focus solely on app functions, without having to interact with the APIs at the OS level.
Computersopensource.com

How I avoid breaking functionality when modifying legacy code

Allow me a bit of introspection. I've been working in the software engineering field for 31 years. During those 31 years, I've modified a lot of legacy software. Over time, I've formed certain habits when working with legacy code. Because on most projects I get paid to deliver working software that is easy to maintain, I cannot afford the luxury of taking my sweet time trying to fully understand the legacy code I am about to modify. So, I tend to skim. Skimming the code helps me quickly identify relevant portions in the repo. It is a race against time, and I don't have cycles at my disposal to dwell on less-relevant minutia. I'm always going for the most relevant area in the code. Once I find it, I slow down and start analyzing it.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Visual Studio Code Boosts Java IDE Capabilities

According to surveys, one out of four Java developers uses Visual Studio Code (VS Code), Microsoft’s free, cross-platform IDE that has recently become a more fully-fledged Java IDE. New welcome and configuration screens ease project set-up, new project and hierarchy views make code navigation easier, quality-of-life improvements save coding time, and the Spring Framework and Microsoft’s Azure cloud service are now better integrated.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Conquer the Python Coding Round in Data Science Interviews

You are asked to open an editor (Jupyter notebook) and share your screen with the interviewer. It’s appreciated when a candidate talks through their process to keep the interviewer on the same page. Often the interviewer nudges candidates in the expected direction. Most interviewers are considerate and allow minor Googling for syntax etc.
ComputersThe Hacker News

Getting Started with Security Testing: A Practical Guide for Startups

A common misconception among startup founders is that cybercriminals won't waste time on them, because they're not big or well known enough yet. But just because you are small doesn't mean you're not in the firing line. The size of a startup does not exempt it from cyber-attacks – that's because hackers constantly scan the internet looking for flaws that they can exploit; one slip up, and your business can become front-page news, for the wrong reasons.