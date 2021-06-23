Get started with Numba

Allow me a bit of introspection. I've been working in the software engineering field for 31 years. During those 31 years, I've modified a lot of legacy software. Over time, I've formed certain habits when working with legacy code. Because on most projects I get paid to deliver working software that is easy to maintain, I cannot afford the luxury of taking my sweet time trying to fully understand the legacy code I am about to modify. So, I tend to skim. Skimming the code helps me quickly identify relevant portions in the repo. It is a race against time, and I don't have cycles at my disposal to dwell on less-relevant minutia. I'm always going for the most relevant area in the code. Once I find it, I slow down and start analyzing it.