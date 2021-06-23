Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Mongoose mothers solve inequality problem, researchers find

By Nina Massey
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3TBr_0acum5qV00
Banded mongooses. Credit Harry Marshall (2)

Banded mongoose parents do not know which pups are their own, leading to the evolution of a fair society, researchers have found.

Mothers in banded mongoose groups all give birth on the same night, creating a “veil of ignorance” over parentage in their communal group of babies.

In a new study, led by the universities of Exeter and Roehampton half of the pregnant mothers in wild mongoose groups were regularly given extra food.

This led to increased inequality in the birth weight of pups.

But after giving birth, the well-fed mothers gave extra care to the smaller pups born to the unfed mothers – rather than their own pups.

Our results suggest that the veil of ignorance, a classic philosophical idea to achieve fairness in human societies, also applies in this non-human society

This resulted in the differences in size quickly disappearing.

Dr Harry Marshall, of the department of life sciences at the University of Roehampton, said: “In most of the natural world, parents favour their own young.

“However, in banded mongooses, the evolution of remarkable birth synchrony has led to the unusual situation that mothers don’t know which pups are their own, and therefore cannot choose to give them extra care.

“Our study shows that this ignorance leads to a fairer allocation of resources – in effect, a fairer society.”

Researchers looked at seven groups of banded mongooses in Uganda.

Half of the pregnant females in each group were given 50g of cooked egg each day, while the other half were not given extra food.

They found that inequality at birth (measured by weight) was wider in breeding periods when food was provided than in periods where no extra food was given.

Professor Michael Cant, of the University of Exeter said: “We predicted that a ‘veil of ignorance’ would cause females to focus their care on the pups most in need – and this is what we found.

“Those most able to help offer it to the most needy, and in doing so minimise the risk that their own offspring will face a disadvantage.

“This redistributive form of care ‘levelled up’ initial size disparities, and equalised the chances of pups surviving to adulthood.

“Our results suggest that the veil of ignorance, a classic philosophical idea to achieve fairness in human societies, also applies in this non-human society.”

The research team included Professor Rufus Johnstone, from the University of Cambridge.

Funding for the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, came from the European Research Council and the Natural Environment Research Council.

Community Policy
Indy100

Indy100

38K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Banded Mongoose#The University Of Exeter#Nature Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Flawed data led to findings of a connection between time spent on devices and mental health problems – new research

Even a casual follower of the news over the last few years is likely to have encountered stories about research showing that digital technologies like social media and smartphones are harming young people’s mental health. Rates of depression and suicide among young people have risen steadily since the mid-2000s, around the time that the first smartphones and social media platforms were being released. These technologies have become ubiquitous, and young people’s distress has continued to increase since then.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

'Time Cells' Identified in Our Brains Encode The Flow of Time, Scientists Say

How does the human brain keep track of the order of events in a sequence? New research suggests that 'time cells' – neurons in the hippocampus thought to represent temporal information – could be the glue that sticks our memories together in the right sequence so that we can properly recall the correct order in which things happened. Evidence for these kinds of sequence-tracking time cells was previously found in rats, where specific neuron assemblies are thought to support the recollection of events and the planning of action sequences – but less is known about how episodic memory is encoded in the human...
AnimalsPhys.org

Elephants solve problems with personality

Just as humans have their own individual personalities, new research in the Journal of Comparative Psychology shows that elephants have personalities, too. Moreover, an elephant's personality may play an important role in how well that elephant can solve novel problems. The article was written by Lisa Barrett and Sarah Benson-Amram...
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers solve a puzzle to design larger proteins

A team from Japan and the United States has identified the design principles for creating large "ideal" proteins from scratch, paving the way for the design of proteins with new biochemical functions. Their results appear June 24, 2021, in Nature Communications. The team had previously developed principles to design small...
Societyfox9.com

Researchers find 'tree inequity' for communities of color

(FOX 9) - There’s a new research tool that shows how the number of trees planted in neighborhoods is a direct reflection of income and equity. Researchers from American Forests found that with few exceptions, trees are disproportionality planted in wealthier and whiter neighborhoods. Redlining in the 1930s is what laid the groundwork for this inequality resulting in communities of color hit the hardest by a lack of trees.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Complaining does not solve problems

Dear S: You do indeed have a huge problem, and you need to put the kibosh on your band of complainers. I would bet that some members of your team do more complaining than the rest, but you have let them get away with this negative pessimism so long that others have joined the parade of “dissatisfaction experts.” Simply, complaining has become part of your team’s culture.
Mental HealthPsyPost

New research sheds light on the neural response to reward in depression and social anxiety

A study recently published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience provides new details about the possible neurophysiological underpinnings of depression and social anxiety. The findings indicate that people with depression tend to have blunted brain responses to rewards. Those with social anxiety, on the other hand, tend to have enhanced brain responses to positive monetary and social feedback as well as enhanced responses to negative social feedback.
ReligionBirmingham Star

Study finds brain circuit for spirituality

Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): Using datasets from neurosurgical patients and those with brain lesions, investigators recently mapped lesion locations associated with spiritual and religious belief to a specific human brain circuit. The team's findings are published in Biological Psychiatry. More than 80 per cent of people around the world...
Sciencedailybruin.com

UCLA researchers find link between early-life adversity and stress in adulthood

UCLA researchers discovered a potential biological link between childhood hardship and increased stress and negative mood in adulthood, according to a study published in May. In the National Institutes of Health-funded study, researchers studied healthy individuals who experienced adversities early in life such as physical or verbal abuse, natural disasters and family instability among other traumatic experiences. Unlike previous studies, the subjects did not have an existing diagnosis of depression or other mental disorders but did experience negative effects on mood and stress.
Kidsspectrumnews.org

Autistic children’s sleep problems linked to behavioral regulation issues

Sleep problems in young children with autism are associated with behavioral regulation difficulties later in childhood, according to a new longitudinal study. The finding points to the importance of helping families address sleep problems in their young autistic children, says lead investigator Mayada Elsabbagh, associate professor of neurology and neurosurgery at McGill University in Montreal, Canada.
Wildlifecorvallisadvocate.com

Fungi Could Solve Our Trash Problem

Although plastics, oil, and other pollutants are accumulating in landfills and soils everywhere, it seems the world’s ecosystems may have a solution. Certain fungi have been shown to break down plastics and toxic waste, and they could even be commercially viable. Fungi digest their food by sending out thin root-like...
Michigan StateMonroe Evening News

Ketamine Institute of Michigan is solving the opioid problem

Regarding the letter by Doug Zunk equating ketamine to all other drugs, it is representative of the mythology accelerating the opioid crisis. Ketamine is not an addictive drug to relabel methadone clinics. Rather, it represents new tools and new understanding of the problem. Consequently, educating the community and ending destructive beliefs is critical to saving lives on our streets.
KidsMedicineNet.com

How Can We Solve Feeding Problems?

Feeding problems are quite common among children and usually not serious, especially if a child is doing well in terms of growth and development. But if your child is refusing food, eating only small quantities, extremely picky about what they eat, or having problems digesting food, you may be worried that they aren’t getting enough nutrition for their growing bodies. You may even wonder whether they have a feeding disorder.
Healthstudyfinds.org

Microchip can measure stress hormones in real-time from drop of blood

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A groundbreaking microchip that can measure stress hormones in real-time from a drop of blood has been developed. Researchers believe the innovation could drastically change the daily health of people without the need for cumbersome laboratory set-ups. Cortisol, and other stress hormones, regulate many aspects of...
WildlifeNeuroscience News

Study Pinpoints Role of Dopamine in Songbird’s Brain Plasticity

Summary: Dopamine drives neuroplasticity in the auditory pallium region of the zebra finch brain, researchers report. Neuroscientists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have demonstrated in new research that dopamine plays a key role in how songbirds learn complex new sounds. Published in the Journal of Neuroscience, the finding that...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Say They Solved the Problem of the Expansion of the Universe

How fast is our universe expanding? To answer this question, scientists used two different methods and found two answers that are slightly different from each other and that's the source of 'Hubble tension.' Astrophysicists have been divided into two groups, one which thinks this difference in the answers is significant and we need new physics to explain it. Others attribute it to the difference in the methods. A recent study now says that the difference may not be that different at all.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

NASA is trying to solve the problem of dirty underwear in space

In space, no one can hear you scream. Luckily, no one can smell you, either. Under those pristine, white space suits that we always imagine astronauts in, displaying the utmost poise as they take humanity into the unknown, there are some dirty-ass clothes and underwear that are caked with filth and clinging to stinky bodies.