Canterbury resident celebrates milestone birthday with family, friends
On June 15, the residents of Canterbury Woods, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville, gathered together in Coventry Hall to celebrate resident Dr. Nicholas Leibovic's 100th birthday. In addition to his fellow Canterbury Woods residents, Liebovic was able to celebrate his milestone birthday surrounded by family, including sons Michael, David and Stephan; as well as his granddaughter, Katherine, who is David's daughter, […]