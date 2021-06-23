Remote Work: Creating A Documentation-First Culture

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Empathy has started to be one of those words bandied around a lot more since the pandemic started, which is a good thing that it has become part of the conversation. However, like any other buzzword, without the action to back it up, it is meaningless. It needs to be deeply rooted into the DNA of the company. It needs to permeate into the day-to-day behavior of leaders and employees of the organization.