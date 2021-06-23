Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Remote Work: Creating A Documentation-First Culture

By Yolanda Lau
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Co-Founder and Chief Talent Officer at FlexTeam and Chief Experience Officer at Liquid. Before the pandemic, the growth of remote work was already a significant workforce trend as part of the future of work — remote work options increased threefold from 1996 to 2016. After the experiences of the last year, this trend has only accelerated. My current team is fully remote (with a mix of employees, independent contractors, agencies and freelancers), and I’ve learned that one of the keys to success with remote workforce management is documentation. Whether your company is considering an entirely remote workforce or a hybrid workforce, it’s critical to be a documentation-first company.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

232K+
Followers
57K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Gallup#Exercise#Co Founder#Liquid#Harvard Business Review#Pwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
EconomyLima News

Remote work is losing its luster

After months of keeping employees at home to dodge COVID-19, many companies are concluding that the best place for most of their workers is back at the office. The pandemic proved that people don’t need to sit in the office full time, but employers are bringing people back on at least flexible schedules, shattering the illusion of a workplace revolution that leaves most people signing on from home.
Economyfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Today's Redefined Workspaces: 5 Companies Allowing Employees to Work From Home

At my writing agency, we've been working from home for nearly ten years now. My team and I love it. 2020 changed everything in terms of the office vs. working remotely. Before 2020, it was a novel idea to work from home; in just one year, 88% of 800 surveyed human resources executives redefined their workspace and required or encouraged staff to work from home. Although it took some getting used to, companies eventually realized it was working.
Career Development & AdviceEntrepreneur

4 Reasons Why Empathy in the Workplace Makes Business Sense

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Empathy has started to be one of those words bandied around a lot more since the pandemic started, which is a good thing that it has become part of the conversation. However, like any other buzzword, without the action to back it up, it is meaningless. It needs to be deeply rooted into the DNA of the company. It needs to permeate into the day-to-day behavior of leaders and employees of the organization.
Economyrealtybiznews.com

Why You Should Rethink Your Workforce Planning Process?

For effective workforce planning, the organization must consider internal and external factors to forecast the staffing needs. Such comprehensive planning will help build a strong organizational structure and offer a wide range of solutions. It will ensure that the business has the right amount of talent that it needs, when it needs it, and where it is needed. One of the key areas where planning proves effective is managing the schedules of employees.
AdvocacyInc.com

10 Steps to Jumpstart Sustainability in Your Business

Lou Cysewski, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Seattle, is co-founder and CEO of Coolperx, the world's first net carbon neutral merchandising company. She's on a mission to transform the merchandising industry from a toxic environmental polluter to a conscientious connector of people and values. We asked Lou how entrepreneurs can build and grow more sustainable businesses. Here's what she shared.
Economymediapost.com

Ad Agencies Frustrated By Job Market

People are fleeing the ad industry due to burnout and the desire to work from home, as agencies continue to struggle to fill open positions. Brian Dolan, founder and CEO of remote staffing company WorkReduce, told Insider that some agencies have hundreds of open positions. They are struggling more than usual to fill the slots and many ad professionals leave the industry.
EconomyForbes

14 Ways To Make An Excellent Employee Experience A Core Company Value

In recent years, study after study has proven that the most successful companies put as much effort into creating a workplace environment where employees feel safe, happy and motivated as they do into attracting long-term clients and customers. When employees enjoy their jobs, they arrive at work each day feeling energized and driven to share their best ideas and perform to the best of their abilities.
EconomyCMSWire

Creating a Culture Where Digital Transformation Thrives

Company culture is the personality of your company and it plays a large part in your employees’ overall satisfaction. If you want to create a culture where digital transformation thrives, where customer experience is paramount, what should you do? Obviously, you want to be empathetic and care about the experience your customer — whether they are internal or external — has with your organization. And that starts with understanding their journey.
EconomyBank Info Security

Creating a Culture of Security

Security has become everyone’s job, and its management has become a strategic concern of the enterprise. The way forward is for the enterprise to build a culture of security. AWS Enterprise Strategist Mark Schwartz describes approaches he's used to establish awareness of risks and controls along with a set of norms and practices that align with keeping the enterprise secure.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

A Remote Work Continuum Framework

Recently, UPCEA gathered a group of thought leaders together to talk about remote work at their institutions. An outgrowth of their “Conversations with Colleagues” webinar was the development of a tool to provide institutions with a common language to make strategic decisions about work after COVID. This Remote Work Continuum...
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Create a Password-Protected PDF From a Word Document

Password protecting your documents is a necessity to secure the data in your file. This way, you can share files safely with a few selective people by sharing the password. There are multiple ways to password-protect a PDF file, including Adobe Acrobat, novaPDF, etc. You can encrypt an existing PDF with these tools. To encrypt a word document with AES encryption, let's directly convert it into a password-protected PDF.
Beauty & Fashionabovethelaw.com

Real Property: How The Legal Industry Is Working Remote

Since the spring of 2020, lawyers have steadily built up the resources and routines that allow them to thrive at work while working from home. Now, many expect remote work to continue as part of whatever industry standard may emerge. In this series, we’re taking you behind the videoconference, showing...
JobsThrive Global

Remote Work is the New Normal: The Benefits and the Reality

Remote work is the new normal. Remote work has been around for decades, but it’s becoming more and more popular as a way of life. A recent study found that remote workers are 34% more productive than office-bound counterparts. Remote work also helps to address many of the challenges that come with traditional offices, like congestion and high rents in major metropolitan areas. Remote working not only enables you to find cheaper workspace, but also drives up employee satisfaction rates because they can avoid long commutes and enjoy better access to amenities like gyms or concierge services at home.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Remote work: Impact on rural communities

An unintended consequence of Amazon, Microsoft and other big-city employers’ remote work policies is a shift in housing affordability in rural Washington. Please immediately recall workers to offices. Alternately, peg worker pay to the rural county of their new residence. Having a whole new class of rural residents whose pay...
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Survey to gather remote work preferences now live

The City of Milwaukee has recently launched a new survey to gather citizen feedback and information about remote working. The survey, created in conjunction with Common Council file #210236 sponsored by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, will be part of a larger report on remote work strategies to be presented to the Council later this year.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Excitement Around Remote Work Is Fading: Is Technology To Blame?

Chase Garbarino is the Co-Founder and CEO of HqO. The past year has been a whirlwind. Whether we wanted to or not, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed many of us into working from home. Employee safety remained top of mind, and with less people in the office, we were all left to wonder: How long will this last, and what will “stick” as a result?
HealthThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Working remotely works for some but not all employees

When businesses shut down at the outset of the pandemic last March, many owners found themselves facing the challenge of how to continue operating after sending their employees home. Now, the challenge is bringing employees safely back and adjusting to the evolving post-COVID workplace. At Precision Spine Inc., a medical...