Remote Work: Creating A Documentation-First Culture
Co-Founder and Chief Talent Officer at FlexTeam and Chief Experience Officer at Liquid. Before the pandemic, the growth of remote work was already a significant workforce trend as part of the future of work — remote work options increased threefold from 1996 to 2016. After the experiences of the last year, this trend has only accelerated. My current team is fully remote (with a mix of employees, independent contractors, agencies and freelancers), and I've learned that one of the keys to success with remote workforce management is documentation. Whether your company is considering an entirely remote workforce or a hybrid workforce, it's critical to be a documentation-first company.