Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Plans Brutal Showdown About Bullying Allegations

By Tanya Clark
celebratingthesoaps.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish royal family news reveals that mudslinger Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is not giving up on fighting the royal family and plans a “brutal showdown” with Buckingham Palace. She is the subject of an ongoing investigation into her “bullying” of staff while she was still at the palace. She denies all claims of bullying against her and instead refers to the investigation as a, “smear campaign.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal Family News#The Daily Mail#Palace#Sos#Times
