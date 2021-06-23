Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Plans Brutal Showdown About Bullying Allegations
British royal family news reveals that mudslinger Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is not giving up on fighting the royal family and plans a “brutal showdown” with Buckingham Palace. She is the subject of an ongoing investigation into her “bullying” of staff while she was still at the palace. She denies all claims of bullying against her and instead refers to the investigation as a, “smear campaign.”celebratingthesoaps.com