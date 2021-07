BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numotion, the nation's leading and largest provider of products and services that provide mobility, health and personal independence has acquired SpinLife.com the market leader in online retail Durable Medical Equipment (DME) for the aging population as well as people living with disabilities. SpinLife, established in 1999 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides a wide variety of DME categories including scooters, lifts, power and manual wheelchairs, and a growing number of exclusive products as well as other accessibility equipment.