Goodwill and SHD host a joint community resource fair

Valdosta Goodwill Career Center To Host Drive-Thru Employment And Community Resource Fair. On-site COVID Vaccinations And Confidential HIV Testing Will Also Be Available. What: Goodwill Southern Rivers (Goodwill), in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health – South Health District, will be hosting a drive-thru employment and resource fair open to the public. This event aims to provide resources for individuals in need of employment, healthcare, food assistance, educational services, housing services, financial literacy and more. Over 450 jobs will be available from some of the region’s top employers. Positions range from entry-level to management with competitive wages and benefits.