Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Goodwill and SHD host a joint community resource fair

valdostatoday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValdosta Goodwill Career Center To Host Drive-Thru Employment And Community Resource Fair. On-site COVID Vaccinations And Confidential HIV Testing Will Also Be Available. What: Goodwill Southern Rivers (Goodwill), in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health – South Health District, will be hosting a drive-thru employment and resource fair open to the public. This event aims to provide resources for individuals in need of employment, healthcare, food assistance, educational services, housing services, financial literacy and more. Over 450 jobs will be available from some of the region’s top employers. Positions range from entry-level to management with competitive wages and benefits.

valdostatoday.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Columbus, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Georgia#Volunteers#Charity#Shd#Healthcare#Covid#All Ways Caring Homecare#Simos#Mediacom#Cjb Industries Inc#Pilgrim#Eckerd Connects#Pro Service Staffing#Labor Finders#Goodwill Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Charities
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

At least 17 dead after Philippine military plane crash

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Elsa batters Caribbean; Florida Keys under tropical storm watch

A tropical storm watch was issued for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas on Saturday night as Tropical Storm Elsa headed toward the state. Elsa, which battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning. The storm has left at least three people dead.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...