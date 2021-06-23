Cancel
Pleasant Stretch of Dry and Sunny Weather

By Nicole Madden
wccbcharlotte.com
Cover picture for the articleAfter yesterday’s showers and storms, we’re in for a mid-week treat. Highs will be well below average, reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows will fall into the lower 60s. Dry and pleasant through Thursday. High pressure moves off the coast late in the week allowing for the return of afternoon and evening showers and storms. Temps will remain slightly below average for the weekend with highs reaching the mid-80s. It will be a bit muggier with better rain and storm chances late in the weekend.

