Pleasant Stretch of Dry and Sunny Weather

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - INDEPEDENCE DAY... It's a chilly and damp start to this 4th of July! However, the weather will get better as we head later through this morning. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and there is mist, drizzle and even some patchy fog through areas of our state. Winds are calm and we will see some occasional breaks of sun through the late morning and early afternoon. We have a risk of showers through this afternoon into the evening and we can't rule out a rumble of thunder. The rain will mostly be light and should taper off by the evening. Highs will be in the low 70s inland and mid- 70s along the shoreline.