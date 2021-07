To learn more about New Relic customers like Cognitran, explore their stories at Our Customers. Cognitran plays a unique role in the automotive industry. We develop software as a service (SaaS) that is used by leading automotive manufacturers to author, manage, and deliver diagnostic, repair, and maintenance information for technicians. In fact, manufacturers cannot hand over a vehicle without a platform like ours in place. They need to perform a pre-delivery inspection to check that everything on the vehicle from front to back is safe and ready to go to market. Our solution gives them that ability with everything from a simple checklist to the specific process and protocols for programming the vehicle so it is properly prepared to operate.