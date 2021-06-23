Cancel
Michael B. Jordan Drops Planned Trademark for Rum Brand Following Cultural Appropriation Controversy

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we can all agree that Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is easily one of Hollywood's most beloved stars but as hard as it is to believe, even someone like him isn't immune from getting backlash on social media and that's exactly what happened over the last couple of days. Jordan was on the receiving end of criticism from Trinbagonians over accusations of cultural appropriation. It all began when they learned that the actor wanted to file a trademark for the term J'ouvert which happens to be the name of his new brand of liquor.

