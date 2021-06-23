Michael B. Jordan Drops Planned Trademark for Rum Brand Following Cultural Appropriation Controversy

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. We are used to 34 year old actor Michael B. Jordan being in the news for box office smash hits he’s played in such as Fruitvale Station, Creed, Just Mercy, and our favorite villain Killmonger, the long lost Prince of Wakanda, from The Black Panther. We are even now accustomed to his being in the news for successfully entertaining us theatrically in our homes with ‘Without Remorse’. We have even gotten used to his personal love life, dating Lori Harvey, playing out in the blogs, with some friendly hateration. But the one thing we are not used to little Pooh from ‘The Wire’ being in the press about is folks being mad at him for something that offended them.