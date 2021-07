When a once in a lifetime kind of event happens, it seems like everyone – or most people – have some kind of personal tie to it. Mississippi State’s baseball national championship is no different, as I saw so many people explaining what that win meant to them or what personal connection they had to it. It may have been years of going to games or a long gone family member who was a huge fan that would have wanted to see the title. It may have been thinking about past players who got close to a title but never got the big one.