Londonderry, NH

$16,000 Tip Left at a Bar in Londonderry New Hampshire

By Chio Acosta
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 12 days ago
A whopper of a tip was left at the Stumble Inn Bar in Londonderry, New Hampshire, according to wmur.com, and the big tipper wants to remain anonymous. The pandemic was brutal to restaurants and restaurant workers. The struggle they had though the pandemic was rough forcing many to close and many others to quickly pivot to take out only on short notice.

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Posted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This Island Shipwreck Is A Perfect Backdrop For Your Maine Photos

If you are coming to Maine on vacation, or maybe you're planning to take a Maine stay-cation this summer, a visit to Monhegan Island needs to be on your "to-do" list. According to Wikipedia, Monhegan Island lies about 12 miles off the coast of Maine. The name is derived from the Alogonquian word Monchiggon - which means "out to see island". The first Europeans to visit the island were pirates. Later, fishermen lived on the island. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it became an artists colony.
Posted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

No This Big-Headed Maine Bird is Not Photoshopped

You Can't Believe Everything You See on The Internet. The internet is full of strange creatures. The users, yes, but also a lot of other things thanks to Photoshop. People can make themselves humanoids of perfection, homes, and landscapes can feature the strange and unusual, and you never know what kind of animal hybrid may pop up.
Posted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Check Out This Super Mario World Inspired Map of New Hampshire!

Shared on the New Hampshire subreddit, TheGeographyPin, aka Miguel, shared his latest masterpiece, the state of New Hampshire. Miguel isn't from New Hampshire or even the United States. Miguel is an illustrator from Peru and has started a project tackling all 50 states. He's done 14 states in the Super Mario style so far with New Hampshire being the first in New England.
Posted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Story Behind the 200-Year-Old Cemetery Just 3 Feet From the Maine Turnpike in Kittery

As drivers cross into Maine from New Hampshire on I-95 and continue north on the Maine Turnpike, they may notice and very out place thing very close to the highway just before the Kennebunk service plaza. Your eyes aren't deceiving you. There's a cemetery that sits just a mere three feet from the shoulder of the highway. How did it get there? Well, it was there long before the Maine Turnpike.
Posted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Mortgage of Late Newington, NH Fire Chief’s Family Paid Off

The mortgage of late Newington Fire Chief Darin Sabine was paid off by Tunnel to Towers Foundation which takes care of the families of fallen firefighters around the country. Chief Sabine, 35, passed away on September 7, 2019 after a two-year battle against job-related colon cancer leaving behind his wife Jennifer and young daughters Sophia and Mya. He was born and raised in Newington and remembered for his love of firefighting and serving the community.
Posted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

4 Mainers Are About To Walk from Maine to Fenway…Just Like Their Fathers Did 48 Years Ago

In 1973, Norm Payette, Wilbur Wildes, Ge Erskine, and Dave McHugh walked from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for the Jimmy Fund. Now, 48 years later, the children of these men will be replicating that walk to pay homage to their Dads. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh will be leaving from the exact same location as their fathers did; Wilkinson Park on New York Avenue in South Portland. The brave four will start their trip on Tuesday, July 6, at Noon. The goal is to reach Fenway Park on Sunday, July 11, before the start of the game between the first-place Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies. The fundraising walk to Fenway is called "Fenway For our Fathers," with 100% of the money raised going to the incredible Jimmy Fund, an organization that is near and dear to Mainers and the Red Sox. The Jimmy Fund supports Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care.
Posted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

80-Year-Old Massachusetts Bar Accepted Monopoly Money as Real Currency Last Week

There is that one store or establishment for all of us that we wish would accept Monopoly money as real currency. For me, it’s TJ Maxx. They have EVERYTHING! Candles? Yup! A trendy pair of tie dye sneakers. You bet! A nice fake plant that looks real and fools everyone who comes over into thinking you are a responsible person who can keep something else alive? They have a whole aisle of those. If TJ Maxx said they were accepting Monopoly money even for just a two hour period, I would make it RAIN monopoly money.
Posted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Rare Powassan Virus Diagnosed in Maine

Tick season in Maine seems to get worse and worse each year. Dogs come in from walks with dozens hiding within their fur. Hikers return to do an entire strip search. Tickers don't discriminate. The most commonly discussed tick-borne illness is Lyme disease among pets and humans. According to Maine.Gov,...
Posted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

An Open Letter To The Driver on My Bumper on The Maine Turnpike

Dear driver who was right on my bumper on the Maine Turnpike this weekend:. I was on my way back from your lovely state of Massachusetts after having spent the day there. How do I know you're from Massachusetts? It certainly wasn't from being able to see your license plate in the rearview mirror. All I saw were your headlights, as I can only assume I wasn't going fast enough for you.