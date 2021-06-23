Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This virtual financial expo provides expert advice at a discounted price

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4LNR_0acukGOp00

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Plenty of Americans have discovered economic empowerment and financial independence thanks to wise investment decisions and educated foresight. Staying ahead of the pack isn't easy, but that process begins by investing in yourself through the cultivation of a versatile skill-set.

Gain the knowledge to confidently handle what awaits, and thrive in an evolving economic landscape for years to come with help from the MoneyShow: March 2021 Expo Virtual Pass. For more than 40 years, MoneyShow has proven to be the largest investment education destination for retail investors and active traders.

For a limited time, you can gain a full year of access to 27 hours of high-quality video recordings on-demand from renowned market experts and financial professionals at a discounted price. Normally sold for $49, current savings drop that cost to only $29.99.

This virtual pass provides users with complete coverage of more than 55 world-class lessons, ranging from 30 minutes to one hour long. These videos were recorded during MoneyShow's 2021 Expo, held March 16-18, and feature industry experts who detail how their perspectives and strategies have adapted to market changes.

You can expect plenty of tips regarding cryptocurrency, dividends, options, stocks, and much more, as speakers include Dr. Alexander Elder, Ken Calhoun, and Steve Forbes. Best of all, anytime access ensures you can circle back for a refresher course on each of these subjects throughout the year ahead.

You'll love how this on-demand setup allows for navigation at a pace that is perfect for your schedule. Each video can be viewed from your desktop, laptop, smartphone or tablet, making ongoing education convenient and mobile.

Discover the keys to maximize your money by taking advantage of everything offered with the MoneyShow: March 2021 Expo Virtual Pass for only $29.99 (reg. $49).

Prices subject to change.

The Hill

The Hill

ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
