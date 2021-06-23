Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Anaconda Mining Delivers Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Goldboro Gold Project

albuquerqueexpress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-tax Net Present Value 5% of $805M with a pre-tax IRR of 29.0%. After-tax Net Present Value 5% of $547M with an after-tax IRR of 24.4%. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to report the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') for its 100% owned Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, Canada ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). All currency is presented in Canadian dollars (C$) and referenced as 'C$' or '$', unless otherwise stated.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Underground Mining#New Gold#Responsible Mining#Anaconda Mining Inc#Anxgf#National Instrument#Canadian#Mineral Resource Estimate#Mineral Resource#Pea#Ug#The Goldboro Deposit#The Goldboro Gold Project#Npv#Irr#Aisc#Mineral Resources#Anaconda Mining#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Economydallassun.com

Great Atlantic Signs Contract for 2021 Diamond Drilling at Its 100% Owned Golden Promise Gold Property, Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR)(FSE:PH01) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with Rally Drilling Services for 2021 diamond drilling at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. Phase 2 diamond drilling is scheduled to resume immediately at the gold bearing Jaclyn Zone, specifically at the Jaclyn Main Zone and Jaclyn North Zone.
Businessdallassun.com

Delta Announces AGM Results

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Monday, June 28, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Carebook Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Amendment to its Stock Option Plan

MONTREAL, July 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian digital health company offering innovative digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, employers and benefit providers, today announced the voting results from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually in Montreal, Quebec ("Meeting") on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 and an amendment to its stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan").
Economyaustinnews.net

Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Geochemical Sampling at Letain Nickel Cobalt Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ('MLD' or the 'Company') (TSXV:DIA)(FKT:M85) is pleased to announce a team of geologists has completed geochemical sampling over an area 100m by 300m at the main zone at the Letain Nickel Cobalt Project, Dease Lake British Columbia. The exploration team arrived by helicopter June 28th and acquired 10 geochemical samples over 1m sections.
BusinessBusiness Insider

SECURE Energy Services Inc. completes merger with Tervita Corporation

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE") (TSX: SES) and Tervita Corporation ("Tervita") (TSX: TEV) are pleased to announce closing of the merger of the two companies. The merger was completed through an arrangement agreement previously announced on March 9, 2021 under which SECURE and...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Copper Mountain Mining Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Notification

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") will be releasing its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results before markets open on Monday, July 26, 2021. The Company will be hosting a conference call on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:30 am (Pacific Time) for senior management to discuss the results.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ('Northern Dynasty' or the 'Company') announces the voting results from its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the 'Meeting'). At the Meeting, a total of 211,163,589 common shares...
Business Insider

Fosterville South Receives Multiple High-Grade Gold Assays from Sampling at Beechworth Project

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. ("Fosterville South") or (the "Company") (TSXV: FSX) (OTC: FSXLF) (Germany: 4TU) is pleased to announce it has received positive results, including multiple high-grade gold assays, from recent sampling at Beechworth. This program was conducted in preparation for drilling additional targets to the current Taff and Bon Accord Prospect drill program, which is now underway, within the large Beechworth project area.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Nomad Announces Filing of Technical Report on the Blyvoor Gold Mine

MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that it has filed on a voluntary basis an independent NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "An Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blyvoor Mine, South Africa" with an issue date of June 25, 2021 and an effective date of March 1, 2021 (the "Technical Report") for the Blyvoor Gold mine located in Gauteng Province, South Africa (the "Blyvoor Mine"). A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR at www.sedar.com and www.edgar.com, respectively, and on the Company's website at www.nomadroyalty.com. The Technical Report focuses on the underground operations and associated infrastructure only, and was prepared to present updated mineral resources and reserves as well as an updated life of mine plan for the Blyvoor Mine. The report was prepared by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd, an independent international engineering firm specializing in mining and mineral exploration engineering and evaluation.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

M Partners Weighs in on Anaconda Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) – Analysts at M Partners issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. M Partners analyst B. Pirie anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Metal Miningaustinnews.net

Southern Empire Provides Oro Cruz Project Historical Mine Dumps Assay Results and Preliminary Cyanidation Metallurgical Test Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ('Southern Empire' TSX-V:SMP; Frankfurt:5RE; OTC PINK:SMPEF) is pleased to provide an update on the preliminary characterization and metallurgical assessment of surface materials collected from various historical mine waste rock dumps on its Oro Cruz Property, southeastern California.
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Western Copper and Gold Announces Positive PEA on Casino

$2.3 billion After-Tax NPV (8%) at Base Case metal prices. Cashflow over the first four years of $965 million per year at Base Case metal prices. Base case development contemplates 25-year mine life. Extended Two-Phase development contemplates a 47-year mine life. Base Case metal prices: Cu: US$3.35/lb, Au: US$1,600/oz, Ag:...
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Harte Gold Reports COVID-19 Workplace Transmission at the Sugar Zone Mine

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) announced today its first COVID-19 workplace transmission at the Sugar Zone mine. The Company is currently managing three cases of COVID-19 among employees at the Sugar Zone mine, two of which are asymptomatic. Through workplace protocols, and in partnership with Algoma Public Health, contact tracing was completed to determine the potential for additional exposures. The employees potentially affected, are self-isolating and protocols will remain in place for 14 days as per Algoma Public Health recommendations, with regular monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Economydallassun.com

Elizabeth Gold Project Drilling Update

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ('Tempus' or ' the Company' ) (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to provide an update of the drilling program at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada. The 2021 drilling campaign began on June 5 th . Five diamond...
Metal Miningmining.com

Alamos begins mining at Santana gold project in Mexico

Minera Alamos (TSXV: MAI) has started mining at its 100%-owned Santana gold project in Sonora, Mexico. Construction is complete and stacking can begin on the lined leach pad. Leaching is to begin around the end of June. The company is now focused on optimization of key parameters for full scale...
Businesskitco.com

Energy, mining lift TSX as investors look past dismal economic data

(Updates prices, sectors) July 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by energy and mining stocks, as investors looked past dismal economic data including a surprise trade deficit and a slowdown in domestic factory activity. * The energy sector climbed 0.6%, while the materials sector ,...
Industryminingnewsnorth.com

Drilling underway at Tibbs gold project

Tectonic Metals Inc. June 28 announced the start of 2021 drilling at Tibbs, a gold exploration project about 22 miles (35 kilometers) southeast of Northern Star Resources Ltd.'s high-grade Pogo gold mine in Alaska's Goodpaster Mining District. This year's program at Tibbs is currently slated to include the drilling of...