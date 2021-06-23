Anaconda Mining Delivers Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Goldboro Gold Project
Pre-tax Net Present Value 5% of $805M with a pre-tax IRR of 29.0%. After-tax Net Present Value 5% of $547M with an after-tax IRR of 24.4%. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to report the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') for its 100% owned Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, Canada ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). All currency is presented in Canadian dollars (C$) and referenced as 'C$' or '$', unless otherwise stated.www.albuquerqueexpress.com