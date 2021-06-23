Anaconda Mining Delivers Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Goldboro Gold Project

MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that it has filed on a voluntary basis an independent NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "An Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blyvoor Mine, South Africa" with an issue date of June 25, 2021 and an effective date of March 1, 2021 (the "Technical Report") for the Blyvoor Gold mine located in Gauteng Province, South Africa (the "Blyvoor Mine"). A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR at www.sedar.com and www.edgar.com, respectively, and on the Company's website at www.nomadroyalty.com. The Technical Report focuses on the underground operations and associated infrastructure only, and was prepared to present updated mineral resources and reserves as well as an updated life of mine plan for the Blyvoor Mine. The report was prepared by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd, an independent international engineering firm specializing in mining and mineral exploration engineering and evaluation.