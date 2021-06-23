Cancel
Burton C. Bell Performs Fear Factory Song With Pizza Restaurant's House Band

By Philip Trapp
Last week, former Fear Factory vocalist Burton C. Bell finished a solo DJ set in Australia with an encore that saw the musician sing a classic Fear Factory track. Backed by the house band at Sydney restaurant and music venue Frankie's Pizza, Bell performed Fear Factory's 1995 Demanufacture song "Replica."

