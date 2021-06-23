Jericho Energy Ventures Applauds Latest Clean Hydrogen Push From US Policymakers

Clean Harbors, Inc. ("Clean Harbors") (CLH) - Get Report, the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Vertex Energy, Inc. ("Vertex") (VTNR) - Get Report to acquire certain assets related to Vertex's used motor oil collection and re-refinery business in an all-cash transaction for $140 million, subject to working capital and other adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to approval by U.S. regulators and Vertex shareholders, and other customary closing conditions.