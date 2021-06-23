Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Jericho Energy Ventures Applauds Latest Clean Hydrogen Push From US Policymakers

albuquerqueexpress.com
 11 days ago

Company Plans Further Investments in High-Growth Hydrogen Generation and Application Technologies. NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(FRA:JLM0)(OTC Pink:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company'), focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, is pleased to support recent statements by U.S. policymakers heightening the importance of, and focus on, green hydrogen in their energy policies.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Energy#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Application Technologies#State#Bloomberg#Hti#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

ZeroAvia Turns To Larger Planes In Push For Hydrogen-Electric Aviation

ZeroAvia has been making strong strides in hydrogen-electric aviation in recent months. Following a series of impressive steps, the British/American company announced this week that it is expanding its program to 19-seat aircraft. Additionally, the firm has raised an additional $13 million to develop larger engines for 50+ seat aircraft.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Number of active U.S. drilling rigs up this week

HOUSTON, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The number of active drilling rigs in the United States increased by five to 475 rigs this week, up by 212 year on year, according to the weekly data released Friday by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes. These active drilling rigs included 376 oil...
Energy Industryihsmarkit.com

US moves closer to approving first advanced nuclear reactor

In what would be the first advanced reactor approval for the US nuclear industry, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is proposing to certify NuScale Power's 77-MW small modular reactor (SMR) design as safe for domestic commercial use. The NRC, in a 1 July Federal Register notice, cited a previously granted...
California StatePosted by
Fortune

GM invests in California lithium project to power its electric-vehicle batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors is investing millions of dollars in a pioneering project to extract lithium—a critical metal in electric-vehicle batteries—from superheated waters deep under California, throwing its weight behind a drive to produce lithium sustainably while reducing U.S. reliance on foreign supplies.
EnvironmentGreentech Media

Where Are the Gaps in Climate Tech?

We spend most of our time on this show talking about what's happening in climate tech. What technologies, business models, and markets are being developed? By whom? And how much impact will they ultimately have on decarbonization?. But there's an equally interesting topic. What isn't happening? In other words, where...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Install Electronic Charging Stations

Premiere Empire Energy Provides EV Charging Management Solutions Including Customer Services Issues. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Premiere Empire Energy, LLC, ('Premiere') to provide electric charging stations to both company's clients.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Lion Energy inks MoU for hydrogen refuelling

It will explore opportunities in testing and operating Censtar's equipment for hydrogen filling stations in Australia. Sydney-listed Lion Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Censtar Group to explore opportunities in testing and operating Censtar equipment for hydrogen filling stations in Australia, it said on July 2. Censtar...
BusinessBay News 9

General Motors invests in company extracting lithium from the Salton Sea

General Motors announced Friday that it is investing in a company working to extract lithium from the Salton Sea. The multimillion-dollar investment in Controlled Thermal Resources, based in Imperial Valley, will provide a key resource as the Detroit auto maker strives to sell only zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. “Lithium is...
California StateArs Technica

General Motors looks to California for its next lithium supply

The world's automakers are going to need a jaw-dropping amount of lithium as they transition to building electric vehicles en masse. Lithium isn't exactly rare, but analysts say that the mining industry isn't really prepared for the coming level of demand as companies like Tesla seek to lock up tens of thousands of tons of lithium salts a year from places like Australia and China.
Becker, MNhometownsource.com

Xcel drops plans for gas-fired plant in Becker

Xcel Energy announced today it is proposing an alternate energy plan (also known as an integrated resource plan) for the Upper Midwest that enhances the company’s commitment to dramatic reductions in carbon emissions from the electricity it provides customers while ensuring continued reliability and affordability. The plan would reduce carbon emissions more than 85% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

EDPR sells stake in US wind portfolio to Greencoat Capital

Spanish energy company EDP Renováveis (EDPR) has concluded the sale of a 68% equity stake in a 405MW wind portfolio in the US. The stake has been divested to funds managed by UK-based renewable energy investor Greencoat Capital. The two wind facilities included in the deal are Bright Stalk, with...
Energy IndustryNewswise

Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service

Newswise — For most people considering any large purchase, cost is a major consideration. But cost is balanced by value. What do they get out of the investment over the long haul? Is it worth it?. The same holds true for major investments in our energy system. And energy storage...
Energy IndustryBrookings Register

Clean energy must be done better

Building more charging stations will not help electric vehicles unless we make more electricity. To do this sustainably, we must address the long-term life cycle issues associated with making clean energy. One such issue is our preference for a once-through cycle that is cheap initially. Although much of a solar...
BusinessFlorida Star

Israeli Joint Clean-Tech Ventures Accelerate In UAE

Israel’s Aquarius Engines and British multinational Kampac International (KIP) are forming the Middle East Aquarius Automotive company to produce automotive products based on Aquarius technology in the United Arab Emirates. According to a memorandum of understanding, KIP will invest up to $1.2 billion in establishing the manufacturing facility in the UAE, where KIP has an energy division. The groundbreaking Aquarius […]
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Clean Harbors Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Used Motor Oil Collection And Re-Refining Assets From Vertex Energy

Clean Harbors, Inc. ("Clean Harbors") (CLH) - Get Report, the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Vertex Energy, Inc. ("Vertex") (VTNR) - Get Report to acquire certain assets related to Vertex's used motor oil collection and re-refinery business in an all-cash transaction for $140 million, subject to working capital and other adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to approval by U.S. regulators and Vertex shareholders, and other customary closing conditions.
TrafficPosted by
NRDC

Clean Energy for Clean Transportation in India

India, the world’s fourth-largest renewables market and fifth-largest in automobile producer, is also the world’s third-largest oil importer. By transitioning to renewable energy powered electric vehicles, the country can save billions on energy imports, drastically improve air quality in India’s cities, while combating the climate crisis already impacting millions of Indians. Key policies enacted now can have a far-reaching impact in ushering a clean transportation era in the country.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to push electric vehicles, clean energy, schools in reconciliation bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will push for electric vehicle rebates, clean energy tax credits, and school funding in the reconciliation bill, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. The president agreed to a scaled-down infrastructure package earlier this month worth $1.2 trillion with a bipartisan group...
Energy Industrythelens.news

Is hydropower the Cinderella of the clean energy movement?

The pursuit of a carbon-free planet is a necessary and urgent task as we race to slow and ultimately reverse the pace of global warming. But honorable and worthy as this pursuit is, the road to our success has been fraught with myopic decisions that threaten to undermine our ultimate success.