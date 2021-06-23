Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Featured In July 4th Issue of Social Life
A Feature Article In Social Life Magazine, The Luxury Magazine For The Hamptons. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chuck's Vintage (https://chucksvintageoriginal.com), an iconic brand and retail location renown among celebrity elite and fashion enthusiasts alike, that has opened a new retail location in New York City at 173 East 91st Street, Basement, New York, NY 10128 as of 5/21/2021, today announced there will be a full two page layout titled: 'Chuck's Vintage Meets Gotham.'www.albuquerqueexpress.com