Genesys Launches Genesys DX, the Next Chapter in Customer Engagement

By AIT News Desk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Digital-First Product Transforms the Customer Conversation Beyond Transactional Chat Interactions to Intuitive Digital Experiences That Build Trust and Loyalty. Genesys, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, announced Genesys DX, the company’s new standalone digital customer engagement offering. Genesys DX leverages the company’s CX expertise and Genesys AI, predictive engagement to enhance the conversational AI and dynamic knowledge base capabilities from the Bold360 acquisition, which closed in May.

