How to Buy Carnival Stock (CCL)
Carnival Corporation (ticker symbol: CCL) is a large British and American cruise operator with its headquarters located in Doral, Florida. Carnival went public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1987 at a price of about $4 per share. Since then, the stock reached a historic high of about $70 in early 2018. However, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it dropped precipitously to about $12. In turn, some investors think that as the travel industry recovers, the stock will go up again. If you're considering buying stocks, a financial advisor can help you craft a personalized investment plan for your needs.