Microsoft (MSFT) Briefly Hits $2T Valuation following Apple
This year, Microsoft stock has gained 19%, outshining Apple and Amazon which have had gains of 0.97% and 7.63% respectively. Microsoft Corporation‘s (NASDAQ: MSFT) valuation shortly eclipsed the $2 trillion benchmark during Tuesday’s intraday trading. The stock price rose as high as $265.79, a 1.2% hike that exceeded the $265.55 share price requisite for a $2 trillion valuation. This placed it as the second public company in the US to hit the $2 trillion valuations just after Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is currently worth $2.2 trillion.www.coinspeaker.com