Microsoft (MSFT) Briefly Hits $2T Valuation following Apple

In its IPO prospectus, Didi revealed that it had met with regulators and could be subject to penalties should regulators not be impressed by the inspection. The stock of the Chinese ride-hailing app Didi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) fell 9% in pre-market trading Friday after it was announced that the company was up for cybersecurity review. The announcement came from the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission. According to the July 2 announcement, new users will not be able to register for the service for the duration of the review.