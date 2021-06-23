Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Microsoft (MSFT) Briefly Hits $2T Valuation following Apple

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This year, Microsoft stock has gained 19%, outshining Apple and Amazon which have had gains of 0.97% and 7.63% respectively. Microsoft Corporation‘s (NASDAQ: MSFT) valuation shortly eclipsed the $2 trillion benchmark during Tuesday’s intraday trading. The stock price rose as high as $265.79, a 1.2% hike that exceeded the $265.55 share price requisite for a $2 trillion valuation. This placed it as the second public company in the US to hit the $2 trillion valuations just after Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is currently worth $2.2 trillion.

www.coinspeaker.com
Community Policy
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msft#Microsoft Corporation S#Apple Inc Lrb#Aapl#Saudi#Tadawul#Federal Reserve Chair#Alphabet Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Microsoft Stock#Office#American#Amazon Com Inc Lrb#Amzn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Economymodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells $119,855.52 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Investors Should Be Buying Apple Stock

After having its slowest start to a year in five years, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the best performing FAANG name this week. The panel on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" discussed Friday why investors should be putting money to work in Apple. Apple has been getting more and more endorsement...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Didi Stock Down 7% Now following Security Review Announcement

In its IPO prospectus, Didi revealed that it had met with regulators and could be subject to penalties should regulators not be impressed by the inspection. The stock of the Chinese ride-hailing app Didi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) fell 9% in pre-market trading Friday after it was announced that the company was up for cybersecurity review. The announcement came from the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission. According to the July 2 announcement, new users will not be able to register for the service for the duration of the review.
BusinessData Center Knowledge

AT&T Is Moving Its 5G Cloud Network to Microsoft’s Azure

Scott Moritz (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is enlisting Microsoft Corp. to run its next-generation mobile network, a key win in the race by cloud companies to lock down large clients. Microsoft is acquiring AT&T’s Network Cloud technology and staff as part of a deal to eventually handle all of the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Greenline Partners LLC Buys 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 9,074 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 9.1% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessinvesting.com

Amazon to grant new CEO Jassy over $200 million in stock

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc plans to award incoming Chief Executive Andy Jassy more than $200 million in extra stock, which will pay out over 10 years, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will record the grant of 61,000 shares on July 5, the filing said. That's...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.46% to $347.94. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.15% to $358.64. The SPDR S&P 500...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FIL Ltd Has $1.42 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 687,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,416,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportswealthmanagement.com

Robinhood IPO Reveals Surging Loss This Year After 2020 Profit

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. filed for an initial public offering, disclosing it became profitable last year only to have its losses jump in the first quarter, in one of the most high-profile upcoming listings of the year. The company, which pitches its trading platform to novice investors, listed the...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Facebook And Nvidia Lead The QQQ Thursday

U.S. indices are trading higher following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.04% to $354.57. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.41% to $346.36. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY)...
BusinessBenzinga

Amazon Eyeing 'Rebel Alliance' With Dropbox, Slack To Challenge Microsoft: Insider

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is in discussion with other companies regarding a "Rebel Alliance" to challenge Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) work-productivity application market dominance, Insider reports. What Happened: Amazon aims to partner with software makers to offer a bundle of business apps for a single price. Corporate customers would buy...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Robinhood Seeks to Go Public on Nasdaq with Crypto Popularity Fueling Growth

Drawing on its growth over the years, Robinhood noted in its prospectus that many new traders choose to pitch tents with the trading platform for the first time. Trailing the path set out by Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), popular commission-free brokerage firm, Robinhood Markets Inc has filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the United States to list on the NASDAQ bourse. Per the filing, Robinhood seeks to raise as much as $100 million through the IPO, as the firm looks to bolster its offerings in a bid to continue to “democratize finance for all.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,296 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Microsoft release June 2021 Update for Surface Duo (changelog)

Yesterday Microsoft released their monthly update for the Surface Duo, taking it to build 2021.525.62 (North America) and 2021.525.64 (Europe). The update weighs in at 84 MB and contains the June Android security update, and some minor improvements. The official changelog is now available and reads:. This update:. Android security...