IKIN Showcases Holographic Solutions at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

This story was originally published on Jun 22, 2021 and last updated on Jun 28, 2021. Google raised eyebrows back at the I/O developer conference, saying that the next iteration of Wear OS would be developed alongside Samsung. The company's Galaxy-branded smartwatches have eschewed Wear OS for years in favor of its own in-house Tizen operating system. Our first real glimpse at this hybridized Wear OS might just come later today when Samsung shows off its "vision for the future of smartwatches," and you can watch it right here.