Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

IKIN Showcases Holographic Solutions at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

albuquerqueexpress.com
 11 days ago

Company will demonstrate 5G and IoT capabilities enabled through its RYZ™ mobile, ambient-light holographic capabilities. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / IKIN™, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, will showcase its RYZ holographic platform for mobile applications and 5G networks at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021. Taking place in Barcelona, Spain, June 28 through July 1, MWC is the premier global conference and exhibition for groundbreaking wireless technologies and solutions. IKIN will participate in the 4YFN (Four Years from Now) program and will have its RYZ holographic platform on display in Hall 2 Stand 2D22 throughout the exposition.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile World Congress#Mobile Applications#Barcelona#Mobile Phone#Ryz Mobile#Ryz Holographic#Mwc#Unity Technologies#Sdk#Ryz Appliance#Ai#Cpu#Ikin Inc#Ryz Accessory#Ikin Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Worldkfgo.com

Thousands descend on Barcelona for reboot of MWC mobile tech show

BARCELONA (Reuters) – The great and good of the mobile communications world have flocked to their annual jamboree in Barcelona, all armed with this year’s must-have tech: a negative COVID-19 test, an FFP2 face mask and a digital badge for contact-tracing. Over 30,000 visitors from 143 countries are set to...
WorldInternational Business Times

Mobile Congress Opens Spain With Tight Virus Rules

A scaled-back version of the world's biggest mobile fair got underway Monday in Spain under tight virus controls, with top firms avoiding an in-person presence after the pandemic derailed last year's edition. Spain's King Felipe V and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were on hand for the opening of the four-day...
Cell PhonesPosted by
WDBO

Pandemic-era Mobile World Congress tech fair kicks off

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — A major wireless technology trade fair kicked off in Barcelona on Monday with scaled-back attendance and beefed-up health and safety measures, changes that reflect the new reality for industry conventions in the pandemic era. Mobile World Congress was canceled at the last minute last year...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Arrcus Powers 5G Mobile, Edge, and Access Solutions

Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company, announced support for scalable, high-density 10G/25G/100G/400G routing platforms enabled with Segment Routing (SR)-MPLS and SRv6. With this, Arrcus delivers simple, scalable, and seamless networking solutions for 5G mobile, edge, and access networks by providing high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and carrier-grade reliability. The emergence of...
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Watch Samsung's virtual Mobile World Congress event here

This story was originally published on Jun 22, 2021 and last updated on Jun 28, 2021. Google raised eyebrows back at the I/O developer conference, saying that the next iteration of Wear OS would be developed alongside Samsung. The company's Galaxy-branded smartwatches have eschewed Wear OS for years in favor of its own in-house Tizen operating system. Our first real glimpse at this hybridized Wear OS might just come later today when Samsung shows off its "vision for the future of smartwatches," and you can watch it right here.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Media Alert: Intel Event At Mobile World Congress

Intel's Edge of Wonderful virtual event will look at Intel's foundational role in unleashing the possibilities of 5G, building out the edge and enabling tomorrow's artificial intelligence (AI) — setting the course for a new era of innovation. Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice president, will describe how the transformation of...
WorldInternational Business Times

Scaled-down Mobile Congress Returns To Spain

A smaller version of the world's biggest mobile fair opens Monday in Spain under tight virus controls, with top firms avoiding an in-person presence after the pandemic derailed last year's edition. The four-day Mobile World Congress (MWC), one of the first big technology conferences staged in Europe since the start...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

MWC 2021: why are there no new cell phones at the Mobile World Congress?

Those who walk the corridors of the MWC 2021, especially those who attended editions prior to the coronavirus pandemic, give account of their soulless character. This is how they describe it in The country from Spain. In fact, the Mobile World Congress, which is the main annual meeting of the smartphone industry, did not show any great news yet.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Mobile World Congress: Experts expect 6G to be commercialized by 2028

The mobile sector must begin to prepare the way for the launch of the technology 6G, whose commercialization is expected for the year 2028, according to the head of the Netherlands pavilion in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, Dick van Schooneveld. The manager has coincided this Wednesday in a...
TechnologyKTVZ

Are in-person tech conferences still necessary? Mobile World Congress could be a test

Last February, Mobile World Congress became the first major tech event called off as the world confronted the threat of Covid-19. The last-minute cancellation of the event — normally a highlight of the year for the wireless industry with thousands of businesses descending upon Barcelona to showcase their latest innovations — felt like a shocking blow to the industry. But it foreshadowed a year in which tech companies (and many in other sectors) were forced to work out how to hold conferences and splashy product launches online.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Mobile World Congress highlights telco transformation

Mobile World Congress is on for 2021, and theCUBE will be there in Barcelona to let you know if it’s alive and well. So as we approach a delayed MWC, it’s appropriate to reflect on the state of the telecommunications industry. Let’s face it: The telcos have done a great...
Cell PhonesFlorida Star

Mobile World Congress Names Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra As ‘Best Smartphone’

SEOUL, South Korea — The Mobile World Congress said smartphone maker Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G won the Best Smartphone award at the Mobile World Congress 2021 held in Barcelona, Spain. “The winner of the Best Smartphone Award is Samsung Mobile for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Congratulations,” the organization said in a tweet. The Mobile World Congress is an annual trade fair […]
Cell Phoneseverythingrf.com

Rohde & Schwarz Showcasing Comprehensive 5G NR Device Testing Solutions at MWC21

Rohde & Schwarz is showcasing the latest highlights of its cellular device testing portfolio at the Mobile World Congress 2021 being held in Barcelona this week. Test solutions for “5G Reality & Evolution” are the focal point of the Rohde & Schwarz activities at Mobile World Congress 2021 (MWC21). Their portfolio covers all stages from early 5G NR device design phases to conformance testing to device manufacturing.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Associated Press

World’s First Fully Virtualized Network, From Rakuten Mobile, Deploys Thales’ Trusted Connectivity Solutions

Thales is playing a key role in the world’s first end-to-end cloud-native 1 mobile network, operated by Rakuten Mobile, Inc., a dynamic entrant into the Japanese market. This agile mobile network operator is utilizing Thales’ comprehensive portfolio of eSIM, SIM and remote connectivity management solutions, to enable a rapid digital onboarding journey for consumers. Thales’ eSIM technology also plays a key role in the development of Rakuten Mobile’s innovative 4G and 5G smartphones.
Electronicsgadgetsandwearables.com

MWC Barcelona 2021 closes its doors, wearable tech overview

MWC Barcelona has closed its doors for another year. This was an in-person event with reinforced COVID-19 safety measures, combined with some virtual elements. Event organizers have been struggling since the start of the pandemic and we saw a number of cancellations in 2020 and 2021. Earlier this year, for the first time in its 54 year old history CES did not hold a physical event. Instead, the Las Vegas gathering adopted an on-line only format.
Businessthefastmode.com

Orange to Launch Europe’s First 5G SA Fully E2E Cloud Network

Orange on Wednesday announced its plan to launch Europe’s first 5G Stand Alone (SA) fully end-to-end cloud network. The experimental network, launching in Lannion, France, in July will act as a blue-print for the next generation of more efficient and agile networks as Orange moves towards a ‘zero touch network’ and continues to differentiate and lead through the quality of experience offered to its customers.
Technologythefastmode.com

NXP, Jio Collaborate to Implement 5G NR O-RAN Small Cell Solution

NXP Semiconductors and Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of RIL this week announced a collaboration to implement a 5G NR O-RAN small cell solution that incorporates NXP’s Layerscape family of multicore processors. The combined solution will power new RAN networks that will deliver high performance, enabling a wide range of 5G...